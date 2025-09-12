Tired of Outdated Career Advice? The Business of You Hands Readers the Real Playbook

Marnie Stockman with her new book, The Business of You, co-authored with Nick Coniglio.

A story-driven business parable challenges readers to stop drifting and start running their lives with the strategy of a CEO.

Everyone tells young people to ‘get good grades’ or ‘network more,’ but no one tells them how. This book finally gives them the tools to lead their life — just like a CEO would run a business.” — Marnie Stockman

SUWANEE, GA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From TikTok soundbites to recycled clichés like “just follow your passion,” career advice feels more outdated than ever. With 62% of Gen Z saying they feel unprepared for the workplace (Deloitte, 2024), a new book offers a timely solution. The Business of You , by leadership geeks and entrepreneurs Marnie Stockman and Nick Coniglio , flips the script on personal growth by teaching readers to run their lives with the clarity, confidence, and strategy of a CEO.Unlike traditional self-help or career guides, The Business of You is a story-driven business parable. It follows Sydney, a young professional navigating uncertainty, who learns to take ownership of her choices, clarify her vision, and turn challenges into stepping-stones. Along the way, readers are invited to do the same through interactive lessons and challenges at the end of each chapter.“Everyone tells young people to ‘get good grades’ or ‘network more,’ but no one hands them the playbook,” said co-author Marnie Stockman. “This book finally gives them the tools to run their life with intention—just like a CEO would run a business.”The book is especially timely for students, graduates, and emerging leaders who face unprecedented levels of career confusion and burnout. With relatable storytelling and practical takeaways, it equips readers to:- Clarify a personal vision and set goals that actually stick- Build their own “departments” of success — marketing, finance, product development, and more- Craft a personal pitch deck to tell their story with confidence- Create a Board of Advisors to accelerate growth- Reframe setbacks as iteration, not failure“Most advice just tells people to work harder or network more. That’s not a playbook,” added co-author Nick Coniglio. “The Business of You shows readers how to actually build one. Leadership isn’t about titles—it’s about character, clarity, and the daily decisions you make.”The Business of You also builds on the authors’ success with their first book, Lead It Like Lasso, which brought Ted Lasso–inspired leadership lessons to thousands of readers worldwide. As award-winning authors, Stockman and Coniglio now focus directly on the reader, making this latest work both practical and empowering.AvailabilityThe Business of You is available now on Amazon and other major retailers.About the AuthorsMarnie Stockman and Nick Coniglio are educators, entrepreneurs, and leadership coaches who scaled and sold their own company for eight figures before shifting their focus to helping others become the best versions of themselves. Their philosophy is simple: the most important project you’ll ever work on is you.

