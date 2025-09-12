Political Consultants Day 2025: Democracy Under Pressure – and Europe’s Top Spin Doctors Push Back

European Association of Political Consultants (EAPC) Political Consultants Day

Democracy is under pressure. Europe’s top strategists meet at Political Consultants Day 2025 to debate how to defend it

Politics has two stages: the visible – and the invisible. Neither is coincidence.” — Dr. Reza Kazemi (President of the EAPC)

BERLIN, GERMANY, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Democracy is under pressure. On September 16, 2025, the EAPC, under its president Dr. Reza Kazemi, invites to the Political Consultants Day 2025 – where Europe’s top strategists discuss the future of democracy.

On one, candidates stand in the spotlight. On the other, those who steer campaigns, sharpen messages, and defuse crises. On Tuesday, September 16, 2025, that second stage becomes visible for a moment: at the Political Consultants Day 2025.

The European Association of Political Consultants (EAPC) opens the doors to the engine room of politics. The day was initiated by EAPC President Dr. Reza Kazemi (Germany), together with thought leaders such as Sepp Hartinger (Austria) and other leading figures in international political consulting. Today, it is regarded as one of Europe’s most important forums for political strategists.

“We operate out of public sight – and yet we are present everywhere,” says Dr. Kazemi. “Where trust is won, crises managed, and elections decided, we are in the game. Some call us political consultants, others communication experts or spin doctors. Our mission remains the same: to defend democracy, make voices heard, and build strategies against those who seek to weaken it.”

The Political Consultants Day thus shines a light on those who normally work in the shadows – yet play a decisive role in how elections are fought and how democracies endure.

Democracy Under Pressure

The 2025 theme: “Democracy Under Pressure – Political Campaigning in Times of Democratic Backsliding.”

At its core stand questions more urgent than ever:

• How can Europe shield itself from the onslaught of fake news?

• How can campaigns build trust where distrust dominates?

• What responsibility do consultants bear when democracy comes under fire?

Leading voices from across Europe provide answers:

• Alina Kharysava (Belarus) – Strategy and analysis expert, close to Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya

• Franak Viacorka (Belarus) – Tsikhanouskaya’s chief political advisor

• Marina Jovanovic (Austria) – Specialist on EU political discourse & disinformation

• Radu Georgescu (Romania) – Consultant on international political communication

Moderation: Hélène Masliah-Gilkarov (France)

Premiere: The European Democracy Award

For the very first time, the EAPC will present the European Democracy Award – honoring personalities who defend democracy in Europe with courage, strategic skill, and clear conviction.

Why No One Can Afford to Miss It

The Political Consultants Day is no ordinary event.

It is the only forum that opens the backstage view – where campaigns are designed, narratives forged, and defenses against populism built.

Miss it, and you miss the moment where it becomes visible how Europe’s democracy is defended – and how power is made.

Date: Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Time: 7:00 p.m. (CET)

Location: Online via Zoom

Registration (by email): reza.kazemi [at] eapc.eu

Legal Disclaimer:

