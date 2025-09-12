Terri LaBarge Recognized by Influential Women 2025

SHAWNEE, KS, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women is proud to recognize Terri LaBarge in its 2025 feature, honoring her as a dynamic and results-driven leader in medical sales with more than two decades of success in strategic account management, team leadership, and high-performance sales execution across the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.Terri currently serves as District Sales Manager for Syneos Health, representing the globally recognized brands Neutrogena and Aveeno. In this role, she leads with a consultative approach that emphasizes long-term customer relationships, brand advocacy, and measurable growth. Her impressive track record includes developing successful product launch strategies across North America, earning top sales honors such as the 100% Club at Hollister, Inc., and expanding territories by more than 130%.A graduate of Fort Hays State University with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Dietetics and Nutrition, Terri is also a Registered Dietitian, bringing a unique blend of clinical expertise and business acumen to her work. Over the course of her career, she has led cross-functional teams, designed proprietary training programs, and consulted on sales strategies for both startup ventures and established healthcare brands.Terri attributes her success to hard work, strong internal networks, and an unwavering work ethic—qualities that have set her apart in a rapidly evolving business environment. She advises young women entering her field to embrace continuous learning, share best practices, and remain authentic in every interaction. “Sales is not only about relationships,” she notes, “it’s about creating value every time you meet with someone. Be authentic and genuine everywhere you go. People will know the difference.”Passionate about commitment and follow-through, Terri values trust as her greatest motivator and believes success is best achieved when fueled by passion and integrity.Known for her influence, integrity, and ability to thrive in competitive markets, Terri LaBarge continues to make a lasting impact by helping companies grow through meaningful connections and ethical, data-driven results.Learn More about Terri LaBarge:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/terri-labarge or through her website, https://terrilabarge.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.