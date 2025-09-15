Robotic-Assisted Eye Surgery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Robotic-Assisted Eye Surgery Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Robotic-Assisted Eye Surgery Market Size And Growth?

In the last few years, there has been swift and significant growth in the market size of robotic-assisted eye surgeries. This surge is expected to continue, with the market size projected to increase from $1.22 billion in 2024 to $1.39 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include heightened demand for accuracy in ophthalmic procedures, an increasing prevalence of age-related eye conditions, growing recognition of the benefits of robotic technology in surgical procedures, the proliferation of private ophthalmic practices, and increased health spending in developed economies.

The market size of robotic-assisted eye surgery is anticipated to witness a swift surge in the coming years, reaching a value of $2.34 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. This growth throughout the forecasted period can be linked to factors such as increasing cases of eye conditions related to diabetes and hypertension, a growing inclination towards outpatient robotic operations, increased accessibility to robotic systems in developing nations, the expansion of eye care centers in rural areas, and rising investment in training programs focused on robotic surgery. Noteworthy advancements during the forecast period are expected in the field of microsurgical robotics technology, the emergence of artificial intelligence-powered surgical assistance tools, increased funding in R&D for precision eye care, the arrival of innovative, compact, and portable robotic platforms, and the creation of autonomous and remote-controlled eye surgery systems.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Robotic-Assisted Eye Surgery Market?

The escalating incidence of eye ailments is predicted to spur the advancement of the robotic-assisted eye surgery market in the following years. Eye ailments encompass medical situations that interfere with the eye's structure or function, potentially culminating in vision impairment or even blindness. The augmented incidence of these eye maladies is primarily attributed to an increase in screen time, resulting in digital eye strain, dryness in the eyes, and fuzzy vision due to extended screen usage without sufficient breaks. Robotic-assisted eye surgery feasibly addresses an array of eye ailments by amplifying surgical accuracy, minimizing human error, and facilitating minimally intrusive procedures. These lead to enhanced patient results and expedited recovery periods. For example, in May 2024, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a US governmental agency, suggested that 20.5 million individuals above the age of 40 in the United States, which is 17.2% of that age group, were anticipated to be living with at least one eye cataract. This figure is expected to escalate to over 30 million by 2028. Consequently, the escalating incidence of eye ailments is propelling the growth of the robotic-assisted eye surgery market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Robotic-Assisted Eye Surgery Market?

Major players in the Robotic-Assisted Eye Surgery Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Johnson & Johnson

• Medtronic Plc

• Stryker Corp.

• ZEISS Group

• Alcon Inc.

• Intuitive Surgical Operations Inc.

• Bausch + Lomb Corp.

• Leica Microsystems

• Lumenis Ltd.

• Lumibird Medical.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Robotic-Assisted Eye Surgery Industry?

Leading firms in the robotic-assisted eye surgery market are prioritizing the creation of innovative solutions such as robotic-assisted phacoemulsification platforms. These platforms aim to increase surgical accuracy, lower the incidence of complications, and enhance patient results. These platforms use robotic technology to help ophthalmologists carry out cataract surgeries with greater accuracy. For example, in May 2024, ForSight Robotics, an Israeli company specializing in robotic surgery platforms, unveiled the ORYOM surgical robotics platform. This platform is designed to facilitate a fully remote, robotic cataract surgery. The ORYOM platform features a minuscule robotic hand with 14 degrees of freedom and hybrid kinematics, ensuring excellent mobility within the eye. It integrates artificial intelligence, high-quality imaging, and condensed mechanical components to bolster precise and steady surgical procedures. Stereoscopic imaging's usage boosts depth perception and offers immediate visual feedback, enabling surgeons to operate with extreme preciseness. Additionally, the platform uses machine learning to evolve and enhance its performance after each surgery.

How Is The Robotic-Assisted Eye Surgery Market Segmented?

The robotic-assisted eye surgery market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Robotic Systems, Instruments And Accessories, Software And Services

2) By Surgery Type: Cataract Surgery, Retinal Surgery, Corneal Surgery, Glaucoma Surgery, Refractive Surgery, Other Surgery Types

3) By Technology: Telerobotics, Haptic Feedback Systems, Image-Guided Systems, Artificial Intelligent (AI)-Driven Robotic Systems, Other Technologies

4) By Application: Anterior Segment Procedures, Posterior Segment Procedures, Corneal Procedures, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Specialized Eye Clinics, Research And Academic Institutes

Subsegments:

1) By Robotic Systems: Fully Automated Systems, Semi-Automated Systems

2) By Instruments And Accessories: Surgical Instruments, Robotic Controllers, Visualization Systems

3) By Software And Services: Robotic Surgery Software, Maintenance And Upgrades, Training And Support

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Robotic-Assisted Eye Surgery Market?

In 2024, North America held the lead in the global market for robotic-assisted eye surgery. It's anticipated that Asia-Pacific will exhibit the most rapid growth in the coming period. The market report for robotic-assisted eye surgery encompasses the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

