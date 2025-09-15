Robotic Surgery Consumables Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Robotic Surgery Consumables Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Robotic Surgery Consumables Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size for robotic surgery consumables has seen significant growth recently. It is projected to increase from $5.02 billion in 2024 to $5.73 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include an increase in the older population, an expansion in global surgical procedures, a rise in chronic disease incidence, heightened awareness of robot-assisted techniques, and increased healthcare spending.

The market size for robotic surgery consumables is anticipated to witness significant expansion in the upcoming years, projected to reach $9.60 billion by 2029, thanks to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The key contributors to this spurt during the prediction period include the escalating need for customized surgical implements, increased emphasis on outpatient robotic procedures, broader acceptability in developing countries, infrastructure enhancement in hospitals, and a growing penchant for value-based care. In the same forecast timeline, noteworthy trends would be the technological enhancements in robotic arms and tools, breakthroughs in single-port robotic systems, creation of specialized surgical instruments, production of cost-efficient robotic kits, and progress in material science for consumables.

Download a free sample of the robotic surgery consumables market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27409&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Robotic Surgery Consumables Market?

The rise in preference for minimally invasive procedures is predicted to boost the expansion of the robotic surgery consumables market. Minimally invasive interventions, which include medical procedures done through small cuts or apertures, lessen patient trauma and recovery duration. The appeal for these types of surgeries is increasing due to their noted benefits such as lesser recovery periods, decreased possibilities of complications, reduced pain, and minor scars. These advantages make them a more attractive choice for patients seeking faster and safer therapeutic options. Robotic surgery consumables aid in augmenting the efficacy and precision of minimally invasive procedures by providing specialized equipment and tools, ensuring precise movements and consistent execution. These consumables help lessen surgical risks and the duration of the procedure, thereby enhancing patient results and overall efficiency in the operating room. For instance, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, a not-for-profit organization based in the US, reported in June 2024 that minimally invasive procedures saw a growth of 7% in 2023 compared to the previous year. Thus, the increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures is stimulating the growth of the robotic consumables market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Robotic Surgery Consumables Market?

Major players in the Robotic Surgery Consumables Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Medtronic plc

• Johnson & Johnson

• Stryker Corporation

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

• Intuitive Surgical Inc.

• Smith & Nephew Plc.

• Karl Storz SE And Co. KG

• Globus Medical Inc.

• MicroPort Scientific Corporation

• Accuray Incorporated

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Robotic Surgery Consumables Market?

Major corporations in the robotic surgery consumables market are working on the development of sophisticated products such as single-port wristed staplers, aiming for improved surgical accuracy and facilitating smaller incision access during minimally invasive operations. Single-port wristed staplers are a sophisticated type of surgical device engineered for insertion through a single incision and capable of wrist-like movement, making it possible to conduct exact stapling procedures in restricted bodily spaces. In April 2025, for example, the American medical device firm, Intuitive Surgical Inc., was given the green light by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its SP SureForm 45, a surgical stapler specifically created for use with its single-port (SP) robotic surgical system, known as the da Vinci SP. The stapler is equipped with SmartFire technology, which consistently checks and modifies tissue compression before and during stapling, improving staple line regularity, and minimizing tissue damage. Furthermore, its fully articulated structure provides 120° of movement, giving surgeons definitive control and flexibility right from the console during single-port robotic processes.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Robotic Surgery Consumables Market Segments

The robotic surgery consumables market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Electrosurgical Devices, Robotic Surgical Instruments, Auxiliary Surgical Instruments, Imaging Systems, Consumable Supplies

2) By Consumables: Surgical Sutures, Electrosurgical Devices, Needles, Catheters, Fluid Management Systems

3) By Application: General Surgery, Gynecology Surgical Procedure, Urology Surgical Procedure, Orthopedic Surgical Procedure, Cardiology Surgical Procedure, Head And Neck Surgical Procedure, Other Surgical Procedure

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Sales, Wholesale Suppliers, Third-party Logistics (3PL) Providers

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Research And Academic Institutions, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Electrosurgical Devices: Monopolar Devices, Bipolar Devices, Electrosurgical Generators, Smoke Evacuation Systems

2) By Robotic Surgical Instruments: Forceps And Graspers, Scissors, Needle Holders, Dissectors, Staplers

3) By Auxiliary Surgical Instruments: Trocars And Cannulas, Insufflators, Suturing Devices, Suction Or Irrigation Systems

4) By Imaging Systems: 3D Imaging Systems, Fluorescence Imaging Systems, Endoscopic Cameras, Navigation And Tracking Systems

5) By Consumable Supplies: Surgical Drapes, Sutures And Staples, Surgical Blades, Sterile Barriers, Robotic Arm Covers

View the full robotic surgery consumables market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/robotic-surgery-consumables-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Robotic Surgery Consumables Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America took the lead as the biggest region in the Robotic Surgery Consumables Global Market Report 2025. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the most rapid growth in the coming years. The report provides comprehensive coverage of several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Robotic Surgery Consumables Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Recycled Plastics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/recycled-plastics-global-market-report

Plastic Recycling Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plastic-recycling-global-market-report

Recycled Metal Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/recycled-metal-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.