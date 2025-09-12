Nelpx GmbH Surpasses €100M Milestone, Expands Global AI Footprint

Nelpx Company Logo Nelpx Water Cooled Workstation

Nelpx GmbH celebrates €100M turnover, expanding AI consulting, hardware sales & procurement outsourcing across Europe & Asia.

STUTTGART, BADEN WUERTTERMBERG, GERMANY, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With several months remaining in the fiscal year, Nelpx GmbH has already surpassed the €100 million turnover milestone, underscoring its rapid growth and strengthening its position as a leader in AI consulting, AI enabler hardware, and procurement outsourcing.This achievement highlights Nelpx’s mission to deliver measurable value for its clients while expanding into new markets. The company now operates in seven European countries and four Asian markets — including Hong Kong, India, the UAE, and Qatar — ensuring that its services are available where global brands need them most.“Crossing €100 million with months left in the year is a remarkable achievement,” said Mandeep Singh, CEO of Nelpx GmbH. “It’s proof of the trust our clients place in us, the dedication of our employees, and the strength of our supplier partnerships. We are just getting started.”Empowering Businesses Through AINelpx’s consulting practice enables organizations to identify opportunities for AI adoption, design tailored solutions, and implement strategies that generate real business results. Its portfolio includes predictive analytics, process automation, and machine learning deployment — all aimed at driving efficiency and competitive advantage.Delivering AI Hardware at ScaleNelpx also supplies high-performance AI enabler hardware, giving clients the infrastructure they need to run advanced AI models reliably and at scale. This integrated approach helps businesses adopt AI faster and with fewer barriers.Procurement Outsourcing ExcellenceThrough its procurement outsourcing services, Nelpx optimizes supply chains, reduces costs, and improves supplier reliability. With teams strategically located across Europe and Asia, Nelpx is positioned to support clients’ sourcing and logistics needs globally.Expanding Global PresenceThe company’s continued investment in both European and Asian markets demonstrates its commitment to combining global reach with local expertise. This dual focus allows Nelpx to serve brands entering new territories while meeting region-specific requirements.“This milestone validates our strategy and fuels our ambition to scale even further,” added Mandeep Singh. “We will keep investing in technology, partnerships, and talent to support our clients’ transformation journeys.”Looking AheadNelpx plans to accelerate its AI research and development efforts, deepen collaborations with technology partners, and broaden its service offerings. With strong momentum, Nelpx is well-positioned for another record-breaking year.About Nelpx GmbHNelpx GmbH is a Germany-based company specializing in AI consulting, AI hardware distribution, and procurement outsourcing. Serving clients across Europe and Asia, Nelpx helps organizations adopt AI technologies, scale operations, and achieve measurable results.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.