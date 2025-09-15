Single Incision Laparoscopic Surgery Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

Single Incision Laparoscopic Surgery Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Single Incision Laparoscopic Surgery Market?

In recent years, the single-incision laparoscopic surgery market size has seen a considerable increase. It is anticipated to expand from $2.80 billion in 2024 to $3.08 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.2%. The rise in the historical period is associated with factors such as the growing preference for minimally invasive treatments, an increasing aging population in need of surgical interventions, a rising incidence of gastrointestinal and bariatric disorders, the expansion of ambulatory surgical centers, and patient preference shifting towards quicker recovery alternatives.

We can anticipate a robust increment in the market size of single-incision laparoscopic surgery in the coming years. The market is projected to surge to $4.48 billion by 2029, escalating at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. This predicted progression for the forecast period is due to numerous factors such as a rising requirement for outpatient surgical procedures, an uptick in healthcare spending in developing countries, increased concentration on affordable surgical treatments, the proliferation of dedicated surgical training schemes, and a surge in operations linked to obesity. In the forecast period, major trends contributing to the market include technological progression, inventive products, creation of ergonomic surgical tools, elevated investment in research and development, and advancements in image and visualization system technology.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Single Incision Laparoscopic Surgery Market?

The single incision laparoscopic surgery market is expected to expand due to the rising favorability towards minimally invasive procedures. These medical or surgical techniques, performed through small cuts or natural apertures, mitigate tissue injury, pain, and recovery time. Popularity for these minimally invasive procedures is escalating; since they lessen tissue injury, the result is rapid recovery, reduced pain, and shorter periods of hospitalization. Single incision laparoscopic surgery (SILS) accentuates the non-invasiveness by adopting a single small point of entry, minimizing tissue harm and trauma. This process leads to reduced pain and quicker healing with fewer scars as compared to conventional multi-port surgeries. As per The Aesthetic Society, a US-based association of plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine, in August 2023, Americans expended over $11.8 billion on aesthetic procedures, a 2% increase from the previous year. Therefore, this swelling predilection for minimally invasive procedures is fuelling the expansion of the single incision laparoscopic surgery market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Single Incision Laparoscopic Surgery Market?

Major players in the Single Incision Laparoscopic Surgery Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Medtronic plc

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

• Stryker Corporation

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Olympus Corporation

• Intuitive Surgical Inc.

• Arthrex Inc.

• Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

• Cook Medical Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Single Incision Laparoscopic Surgery Industry?

Leading companies in the single incision laparoscopic surgery market are focusing on introducing innovative solutions like single-port robotic surgery to increase surgical precision and expand the array of minimally invasive procedures. The single-port robotic surgery is a technique that uses a robotic system for conducting surgeries via one small incision, ensuring better precision and quicker patient recovery. For instance, in April 2025, U.S.-based Intuitive Surgical Inc., a purveyor of minimally invasive care technology, secured clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for their SureForm 45 stapler. Utilized with the da Vinci SP surgical system for urologic, thoracic, and colorectal procedures, this stapler is equipped with SmartFire technology, continuously monitoring tissue compression during stapling to enhance staple line integrity and minimize tissue damage. The device permits surgeons to manage stapling directly from their console, boosting efficiency by decreasing the need for an assistant, and operating through a single incision using articulate instruments and a 3D camera, to diminish instrument clashes in limited surgical areas.

What Segments Are Covered In The Single Incision Laparoscopic Surgery Market Report?

The single incision laparoscopic surgery market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Instruments, Access Devices, Closure Devices, Other Product Types

2) By Procedure: Cholecystectomy, Appendectomy, Colectomy, Hernia Repair, Bariatric Surgery, Other Procedures

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Instruments: Trocars, Laparoscopes, Scissors, Forceps, Suction Irrigation Devices, Electrosurgical Devices

2) By Access Devices: Single-Port Access Platforms, Multi-Channel Ports, Gel Ports, Wound Protectors

3) By Closure Devices: Suturing Devices, Staplers, Clip Appliers, Ligating Loops

4) By Other Product Types: Energy Devices, Insufflators, Retractors, Light Sources

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Single Incision Laparoscopic Surgery Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the global market for single incision laparoscopic surgeries. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the most rapid growth in the coming years. The 2025 report for the worldwide market of single incision laparoscopic surgery includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

