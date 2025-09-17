Olive Oil Market Size to Worth USD 30,631.81 Million by 2032 | CAGR of 6.04% during 2025-2032

Olive Oil Market Size

The olive oil market report covers key companies, including Deoleo S.A. (Spain), Sovena Group (Portugal), Del Monte Foods, Inc. (U.S.), & Others.

NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Report Overview:The global olive oil market size was valued at USD 19,416.85 million in 2024. The market is projected to grow from USD 20,314.68 million in 2025 to USD 30,631.81 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.04% during the forecast period. Europe dominated the olive oil market with a market share of 49.99% in 2024.Olive Oil Market Key TakeawaysMarket Size & Forecast:2024 Market Size: USD 19,416.85 million2025 Market Size: USD 20,314.68 million2032 Forecast Market Size: USD 30,631.81 millionCAGR: 6.04% from 2025–2032Market Share:Europe dominated the olive oil market with a 49.99% share in 2024, supported by strong olive cultivation, high consumption in Mediterranean diets, and functional food applications.By type, the virgin olive oil segment led the market in 2024 due to its nutrient-rich profile and growing popularity for health benefits.By end-user, the household/retail segment held the largest share in 2024, driven by rising home cooking practices and demand for minimally processed oils.Key Country Highlights:Spain & Italy: Leading producers, supplying a majority of global olive oil; Spain produces nearly half of the world’s olive crop but faces yield fluctuations due to droughts.United States: One of the top five consumers; tariff uncertainties could disrupt imports and shift demand toward alternative oils.China, Japan, Australia: Asia Pacific’s demand growing fastest, driven by rising income levels, health awareness, and interest in Mediterranean cuisine.Turkey, Tunisia, Morocco: Emerging as strong contributors in the Middle East & Africa, supported by government-backed plantation expansion and rising exports.Get a Free Sample Research PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/olive-oil-market-101455 List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:• Salov SpA (Italy)• Deoleo S.A. (Spain)• Conagra Brands, Inc. (U.S.)• Sovena Group (Portugal)• Del Monte Foods, Inc. (U.S.)• Cargill, Inc. (U.S.)• California Olive Ranch (U.S.)• Pompeian (U.S.)• Modi Natural Ltd. (India)• Borges International Group (Spain)Segments:Virgin Olive Oil Segment to Dominate Market Due to Rising Demand for High Nutrient ContentBy type, the market is trifurcated into virgin olive oil, refined/pure olive oil, and others (lampante oil and pomace oil). The virgin olive oil segment is expected to hold the largest market share due to increasing demand for high-nutrient content and rising awareness of nutritious food products.Increasing Utilization of Olive Fruit Oil in the Household to Bolster Segmental GrowthBased on end-user, the market is categorized into households/retail, food service/HoReCa, food manufacturing, and others (animal feed, pharmaceuticals, and dietary supplements). The increasing use of oil in food services and households is projected to bolster the segmental growth in the coming years.Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.Report Coverage:The report provides complete information and insights on recent developments and trends in the market. Also, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global market development is highlighted further in this report. Furthermore, the drivers and restraints affecting the market growth during the projected period are mentioned further in the report. Regional market insights on segmented market areas are provided further, along with a list of key market players in the industry.Drivers & Restraints:Rising Adoption of Nutrient-Rich Oils to Augment GrowthThe market is projected to grow during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of nutrient-rich oils in the diet. Also, rising awareness regarding the health benefits of these products is anticipated to bolster market growth. Furthermore, the surging popularity of cold-pressed, artisanal edible oils, and raw oils is expected to drive the market.However, the availability of low-cost alternatives may hinder market growth.Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/olive-oil-market-101455 Regional Insights:Europe Dominates Global Market Share Due to Rising Demand for Functional FoodsEurope holds a dominant global olive oil market share due to increasing production of oil and rising supplies. Also, the surging popularity of functional foods among the population is projected to fuel the regional market growth. Europe stood at USD 7.55 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the coming years.North America is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period due to rising demand for healthy oils. Also, the increasing adoption of dietary supplements is anticipated to bolster market growth.Competitive Landscape:Expanding Manufacturing Capacities Allow Companies to Propel GrowthThe leading market players implement various strategies to propel growth and improve their business performance. Also, the companies plan to enhance their product portfolio by introducing products to attract global customers. These strategies allow key market players to globalize their brands.KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS•January 2025: Borges India, a leading name in Mediterranean food products, launched "Zero Pesticide Residue (ZPR) Almonds and two Single Variety Extra Virgin Olive Oils." The new offerings reflect Borges' unwavering commitment to quality, health, and sustainability, offering Indian consumers innovative and nutritious options.•July 2024: Investment fund "SMERemediumCap" and "Inspiring Earth" entered into a joint partnership to create an export-minded firm in the Greek oil sector via a triple acquisition, with a total investment of more than 10 million USD. Both companies formed a joint company, which acquired the "Latzimas SA," "Sitia Oils-Lasitia SA," and "Olympian Green International SA."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.