UAE Home Textiles Retailer Ramsha Home Appoints Tenet for Search Engine Optimization & PPC Services

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tenet, an award-winning global design and growth marketing agency, has been selected to lead growth marketing initiatives for Ramsha Home , a leading UAE-based rugs and home furnishings brand. The partnership will focus on improving Ramsha Home's organic search rankings, increasing website traffic, and capturing a larger share of online customers searching for premium home furnishing products.SEO & Paid Ads Investment Responds to Shifting Consumer Shopping BehaviorWith UAE consumers increasingly using Google and AI tools to research and purchase home furnishings online, Ramsha Home recognized the critical need to strengthen their organic search presence. Despite offering over 2,000 handcrafted products with a legacy of 25+ years, and maintaining strong customer loyalty, the company identified significant untapped potential in reaching new customers through search engines.Shantanu Pandey, Founder and CEO of Tenet, outlined the strategic approach: "Our analysis revealed substantial search volume for terms like 'handmade rugs Dubai,' 'custom carpets UAE,' and 'premium home textiles', queries where Ramsha Home should naturally dominate. Through targeted SEO implementation, we'll ensure they capture this high-intent traffic and convert searchers into customers."Leveraging Tenet's Growth Marketing Expertise to Capture Market OpportunityTenet has extensive experience running growth marketing campaigns for startups, SMBs, and leading enterprises, including Fortune 500 brands. With a dedicated team of researchers, designers, tech experts, and growth marketing leads, Tenet combines creativity with performance to deliver measurable results.One of Tenet’s major strengths lies in its research- and data-led approach. Every growth campaign is built on deep insights, technical precision, and a clear focus on customer behavior, ensuring clients can account for every dirham invested. This proven model has helped retail and eCommerce brands across 15+ countries achieve at least 5X ROI.For Ramsha Home, a well-established name in the UAE’s home furnishings market, Tenet’s expertise makes them the ideal partner to scale visibility, boost online sales, and stay ahead in such a competitive market."The home textiles market presents unique marketing opportunities," explained Shantanu Pandey. "Customers search differently for handcrafted products versus mass-produced items. They use specific materials, origins, and craftsmanship terms that indicate higher purchase intent. Our role is to ensure Ramsha Home appears prominently for these valuable searches while building long-term organic authority in their category."The partnership will focus on sustainable organic growth, moving beyond quick fixes to establish Ramsha Home as the authoritative online destination for premium handcrafted rugs and textiles in the UAE market.Competing for Market Share in Digital CommerceThe UAE's home furnishing market is dominated by large retailers like IKEA, Home Centre, and Home Box, who invest heavily in digital marketing. For Ramsha Home to compete effectively, establishing a strong organic search and paid advertisement presence is essential."Large retailers may have bigger advertising budgets, but SEO levels the playing field," added Shantanu Pandey. "When someone searches for 'handmade Persian rugs UAE' or 'custom wool carpets Dubai,' they're looking for exactly what Ramsha Home offers. Our SEO strategy ensures these high-value customers find Ramsha Home instead of settling for mass-produced alternatives."About Ramsha HomeRamsha Home is a UAE-based retailer specializing in handcrafted rugs and home textiles. The company offers an extensive collection including hand-tufted, hand-knotted, and hand-woven pieces in various styles from traditional Persian to contemporary designs.Operating through e-commerce and physical showrooms including their Ajman China Mall location, Ramsha Home serves customers across all seven emirates with customization options and expert consultation services.About Tenet: Driving Digital Growth Across IndustriesTenet UAE (formerly Kodeglobe) is an award-winning global design and growth marketing agency headquartered in the UAE with strategic offices across the UK, USA, and India.Founded by Shantanu Pandey, Tenet has established itself as a digital transformation leader, delivering measurable business impact for Fortune 1000 companies across 15+ countries spanning retail, e-commerce, cybersecurity, healthcare, government, real estate, and many more industries.In the UAE, Tenet has built a particularly strong reputation, having worked with some of the region's leading businesses across retail, luxury, technology, and other key sectors. Their commitment to delivering world-class brand design and growth marketing solutions continues to position them as the trusted choice for ambitious brands aiming for regional and international success.Tenet has a dedicated team of SEO and PPC professionals whose approach is very different from typical agencies. Instead of chasing shortcuts, their team applies core growth principles with a clear focus on serving end users. This has helped hundreds of eCommerce brands across the globe achieve higher sales and revenue through organic search, even in highly competitive industries like health and wellness, apparel, technology, and more.Along with their outcome-based SEO and PPC services in UAE, Tenet’s portfolio includes a wide range of creative and technology services designed for eCommerce businesses. 