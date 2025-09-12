Pool Tables Market is Expected to Develop at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2028

Pool Tables Market In North America, U.S. is estimated to reach $57.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.4%.

The global Pool Tables Market size was estimated at USD0.21 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD0.29 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2028. ” — Allied Market Research

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global pool tables market was pegged at $214.1 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $291.6 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.Rise in infrastructure development projects and government initiatives, increase in demand for recreational activities, and popularity of indoor games drive the growth of the global pool tables market. However, high price of pool tables and initial cost of manufacturing of pool tables hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in demand from developing countries and rise of the e-commerce platforms are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the future.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 (231+ 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11642 The global pool tables market is segmented on the basis of type, material, end use, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the American pool table segment held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the market. Moreover, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.On the basis of distribution channel, the specialty stores segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the market. Moreover, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028.The global pool tables market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the market growth. Moreover, the region is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11642 Key Benefits For StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global pool tables market from 2021 to 2028 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking while providing a clear understanding of the present position of the key market players.The report includes analyses of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/cd04a96d0cd4efb25e929d76d3bfd301 The global pool tables market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Beijing Xingpaiweiye Sports Goods Co. LtdAmerican Heritage BilliardsBrunswick BilliardsBlatt BilliardsImperial InternationalGabriels BilliardsOlhausen Billiard Mfg. Inc.Legacy BilliardsRiley EnglandValley Dynamo Inc.

