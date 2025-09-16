Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market Size to Worth USD 176.77 billion by 2032 | CAGR of 14.54% during 2025-2032

Key companies covered in the Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market report are Calavo Growers, Inc., Robinson Fresh, Driscoll's Inc., Blife Srl, and Others.

NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global organic fruits & vegetables market was valued at USD 59.71 billion in 2024 and is projected to rise from USD 68.36 billion in 2025 to USD 176.77 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 14.54% during the forecast period. In 2024, Europe led the market with a 34.32% share, making it the dominant region.Organic fruits and vegetables represent a fast-growing segment of the global organic food industry. Market expansion is being driven by increasing consumer focus on health and wellness, supportive government initiatives aimed at sustainability, and higher disposable income levels worldwide.The adoption of clean-label, natural, and non-GMO products—particularly within the fruits and vegetables category—is further accelerating growth. Certification programs such as USDA Organic are also boosting consumer trust and industry credibility. Additionally, the expansion of organic farming acreage and deeper collaboration between companies and farmers to build vertically integrated supply chains are expected to generate significant opportunities in the years ahead.Key players shaping the global market include Nature Fresh Farms, Dole PLC, Driscoll’s Inc., Calavo Growers Inc., and Robinson Fresh Inc.Fortune Business Insights™ offers these insights in its comprehensive research report titled “Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market Size, Share, Growth, andForecast Report, 2025-2032.”➤ Get a Free Sample Research PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/organic-fruits-vegetables-market-113506 ➤ Report Scope & Market Takeways:♦︎ Market Size Value in 2025: USD 68.36 billion♦︎ Market Size Value in 2032: USD 176.77 billion♦︎ Growth Rate: CAGR of 14.54% (2025-2032)♦︎ Base Year: 2024♦︎ Historical Data: 2019-2023♦︎ Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032♦︎ No. of Report Pages: 193♦︎ 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱: By Type (Fruits {Apple, Banana, Berries, Orange, and Others} and Vegetables {Carrot, Potato, Leafy Vegetables, Tomato, and Others}), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail Stores, and Others)♦︎ 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa♦︎ 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀: Emerging Clean-Label Food Products to Change Industry Scenario | Expanding Organic Farmland to Drive Market Growth➤ LIST OF KEY ORGANIC FRUIT & VEGETABLE COMPANIES PROFILED• Calavo Growers, Inc. (U.S.)• Robinson Fresh (U.S.)• Driscoll's Inc. (U.S.)• Blife Srl (Italy)• Dole Plc (Ireland)• Nature Fresh Farms (U.S.)• Earthbound Farm Inc. (U.S.)• Mazzoni S.p.A. (Italy)• Biosic Srl. (Italy)• Almaverde Bio Italia (Italy)➤ Segmentation Analysis:The organic fruits & vegetables market is segmented by type, distribution channel, and region. By type, it includes fruits (apple, banana, berries, orange, others) and vegetables (carrot, potato, leafy greens, tomato, others). Vegetables led in 2024 due to higher health awareness and perceptions of safety, while fruits are expected to grow faster with rising global cultivation and demand for berries and citrus. By distribution channel, supermarkets/hypermarkets dominated in 2024 thanks to convenience and wide assortments, whereas online retail is projected to grow the fastest during 2025–2032, driven by shifting consumer habits, e-commerce penetration, and demand for home delivery.Regionally, the market spans North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe led with 34.32% in 2024, supported by strong consumer demand in Germany, the U.K., and France for organic, clean-label produce. North America remains a key market, with U.S. sales exceeding USD 22 billion in 2022. Asia Pacific is among the fastest growing regions, fueled by health consciousness, rising incomes, and supportive government programs such as India’s PKVY and MOVCDNER. Growth in South America is tied to urbanization and income growth, while in the Middle East & Africa, demand is expanding through trade expos, sustainability awareness, and growing import-export networks.➤ Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:➤ Regional InsightsEurope’s dominance in the organic fruits & vegetables market can be attributed to stringent regulatory frameworks, strong consumer awareness, and a mature retail infrastructure that supports the distribution of organic products. The continent saw growth from $17.86 billion in 2023 to $20.49 billion in 2024. North America and Asia-Pacific are also important regions, driven by increasing consumer awareness, rising incomes, and expanding organic farmland.📝 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)Q1 What is the projected growth rate (CAGR) of the global organic fruits & vegetables market for the forecast period 2025-2032?👉 It is projected at 14.54% CAGR from 2025 to 2032.Q2 Which region currently has the largest share of the organic fruits & vegetables market?👉 Europe, with about 34.32% share in 2024.Q3 Which segment (fruits or vegetables) holds more market share now, and which will grow faster?👉 Vegetables currently hold the larger share. Q3 Which segment (fruits or vegetables) holds more market share now, and which will grow faster?👉 Vegetables currently hold the larger share. Fruits are expected to grow faster over the forecast period.Q4 Which distribution channel is expected to witness the fastest growth?👉 Online retail is expected to have the highest growth rate over the forecast period.Q5 What are the primary factors driving market growth in this sector?👉 Key drivers include increasing health and wellness awareness, government support for environmental sustainability and organic farming, rising disposable incomes, consumer trends like non-GMO, clean-label, certifications.

