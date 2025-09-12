techtron® Future Tech Ltd Launches Revolutionary EV7+ Smart Electric Vehicle Charger with 4G Connectivity

techtron techtron EV7+ 7.6 kW Level 2 , Type 2 EV Car Charger techtron EV7+ EV Car Charger

Industry-Leading 7.6kW Home EV Charger Features Advanced Smart Technology and Weatherproof Design for UK Market

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- techtronFuture Tech Ltd, a pioneering force in electric vehicle charging technology, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking EV7+ smart electric vehicle charger. This cutting-edge Level 2 Type 2 EV charger delivers 7.6kW high-speed charging with revolutionary 4G connectivity, positioning itself as the UK's most advanced home charging solution for electric vehicles.Game-Changing Smart Charging TechnologyThe techtron® EV7+ represents a significant leap forward in home EV charging infrastructure. Equipped with 4G connectivity alongside Bluetooth 5.3 and dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz/5GHz), this intelligent charging station enables seamless remote monitoring and control through the dedicated techtron Smart App. EV owners can now monitor charging progress, adjust settings, and schedule charging sessions from anywhere, maximising energy efficiency during off-peak hours."The EV7+ is designed to meet the evolving needs of modern electric vehicle owners who demand smart, efficient, and reliable charging solutions," said Danyaal Hussain, Managing Director at techtronFuture Tech Ltd. "With the UK government's commitment to net-zero emissions and the accelerating adoption of electric vehicles, our latest charger provides the advanced technology and user experience that today's EV drivers require."Superior Performance and Safety FeaturesThe EV7+ delivers exceptional charging performance with up to 32A of single-phase AC power, significantly reducing charging times for electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids. With an IP67 rating for both the control box and charging gun, this charger is built for reliable outdoor use in all weather conditions.Advanced safety remains paramount with comprehensive protection systems including emergency braking, overvoltage, undervoltage, overcurrent, leakage, and overheat protection. The integrated emergency stop button provides instant control during critical situations, ensuring user safety at all times.Premium Design and User ExperienceThe charger features a sophisticated 4.3-inch LCD display providing real-time charging data, energy consumption analytics, and system status updates. The premium design incorporates a reinforced tempered glass front panel with vibrant LED status indicators, constructed from durable PC940 plastic and galvanised steel for long-lasting performance.Enhanced security comes standard with RFID authentication technology, including two RFID cards, two key fobs, and two mini-RFID tags, ensuring only authorised users can access the charging station. The exclusive LithoGeniXbranding technology provides scratch-resistant, UV-protected screen printing that maintains its premium appearance over time.Universal Compatibility and Easy InstallationThe EV7+ offers complete compatibility with all Type 2 electric vehicles, including popular models from Tesla, Nissan, Hyundai, BMW, Audi, and other leading manufacturers. The wall-mounted design optimises space efficiency whilst maintaining easy accessibility for daily use in both residential and commercial environments.Market Impact and AvailabilityAs the UK electric vehicle market continues its rapid expansion, with EV sales representing over 16% of new car registrations in 2024, the demand for intelligent home charging solutions has never been greater. The techtron EV7+ addresses this growing market need with innovative features that set new standards for smart EV charging technology.The techtronEV7+ is available immediately through authorised installers and directly from techtron Future Tech Ltd. The charger is offered in both white and black frame options to complement various architectural styles and personal preferences. For additional product information, technical specifications, and installation guidance, visit techtron.co or contact the techtron sales team directly.About techtron Future Tech Ltdtechtron Future Tech Ltd is a leading UK-based manufacturer of advanced electric vehicle charging solutions. Committed to accelerating the adoption of sustainable transportation, techtron develops innovative charging technologies that combine superior performance, intelligent connectivity, and user-centric design. The company's comprehensive range of EV charging solutions serves residential, commercial, and industrial markets throughout the United Kingdom and Europe.

