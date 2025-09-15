JMAC Founder and Managing Director shortlisted for Technology Innovator Person of the Year Award

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JMAC Managing Director and founder, Martin Jackson, has been named one of four finalists for the Technology Innovator Person of the Year at the 2025 Credit & Collections Technology Awards. The JMAC team is also shortlisted for the Open Banking in Credit & Collections Solution award.Martin’s nomination follows his recent recognition as a finalist for the Innovation category at the IoD England Director of the Year Awards.Martin’s recognition stems from his leadership in JMAC’s ground-breaking collaboration with FinTech leader Hope Macy. JMAC developed an innovative credit rating system for consumer finance platforms in the vulnerable lending sector, integrating advanced credit reference agency scoring with AI-driven analysis of Open Banking transactional data.The awards ceremony will take place on November 20, 2025, at the Midland Hotel in Manchester, where Martin and the JMAC team aim to win in both categories. For event details, visit the Credit Connect website Martin Jackson commented:“Being shortlisted for the Technology Innovator Person of the Year Award at this year’s Credit & Collections Technology Awards is a great honour. I’m incredibly proud to be a finalist at such a prestigious award category, this is recognition of the team’s innovative contributions to the consumer lending industry. At JMAC, we remain committed to pushing boundaries, and our work with Hope Macy exemplifies our dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technology to address complex challenges.”JMAC’s legacy of innovation includes transformative work at Equifax, where its founders helped rebuild the consumer credit bureau in response to regulatory changes. Co-founder Christabel Cruz also played a pivotal role in developing Equifax’s industry-leading credit bureau score. Additionally, JMAC’s collaboration with Sigla Credit in Italy pioneered multi-bureau and SME credit scoring, advancing automated affordability assessments in the EU lending market.JMAC’s partnership with Hope Macy underscores its leadership in Open Banking and Open Finance, leveraging rich datasets to deliver transformative credit and affordability solutions for consumer and business lending.Notes to EditorsAbout JMAC Business Consulting LimitedJMAC, headquartered in Weybridge, Surrey, was co-founded in 2010 by Managing Director Martin Jackson and Director Christabel Cruz. A leading management consultancy, JMAC specializes in Financial Services, Investment and Portfolio Management, and Technology. For over 15 years, the firm has delivered innovative solutions to clients across the UK, US, Europe, and Asia, operating in regions including the UK, Ireland, Benelux, France, Germany, Iberia, Italy, the Nordics, and Turkey.For more information, visit: www.jmac.co.uk

