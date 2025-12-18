42 migratory species to be considered for international conservation at UN wildlife meeting in 2026

This iconic species is among 42 migratory species of wild animals that countries will consider as needing international conservation at the UN wildlife conservation meeting in March 2026

Bonn, 18 December 2025 – Parties to the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) have submitted proposals to add 42 new migratory species to the Convention’s appendices as needing international conservation. Due to its increasing population, one species – the Bukhara deer – is proposed to be removed from the list requiring the highest protection.

An environmental treaty of the United Nations, CMS convenes governments and stakeholders to address the conservation of migratory species and their habitats. The legally binding Convention has two appendices: Appendix I, which is aimed at species that are endangered, and the Appendix II, which is aimed at species that warrant international cooperation. The proposed amendments to the appendices of CMS will be considered at the upcoming 15th Meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP15), to be held in Campo Grande, Brazil, from 23 to 29 March 2026.

“As the pressures on our planet’s migratory species intensify, international commitment to take effective measures has never been more essential. The proposals to list 42 new species on the CMS appendices, including iconic animals like the snowy owl and the hammerhead shark, reflect the urgent need for coordinated global action. At COP15, governments have an opportunity to strengthen efforts to safeguard these species,” said Amy Fraenkel, CMS Executive Secretary.

From antelopes and whales to bats, birds and sea turtles, migratory species addressed by the Treaty are those species of wild animals that need to travel regularly, often seasonally, as part of their natural life cycles, and which cross at least one national border. They are vital for healthy, well-functioning ecosystems. They provide crucial services like pollination, seed dispersal, carbon storage and pest control, and benefit communities that rely on them as a source of food and income.

Yet many such species are in decline due to pressures including habitat loss and fragmentation, overexploitation, climate change and pollution.

Among the 42 species proposed for listing under the Convention, several illustrate the urgent challenges facing migratory wildlife. The striped hyena (Hyaena hyaena), for example, occupies a broad but increasingly fragmented range across Asia and Africa. With a global population estimated at fewer than 10,000 mature individuals, it is threatened by habitat loss and fragmentation due to agriculture, urbanization and infrastructure development; diminished prey caused by declines in other large carnivores and shifts in livestock practices; and illegal hunting and trade. Widespread persecution, often stemming from human-wildlife conflict and negative perceptions, further endangers this vital scavenger, which helps recycle nutrients and prevent disease through carrion consumption.

Similarly, the snowy owl (Bubo scandiacus) has become widely recognized in recent years through popular culture, but its status is increasingly precarious. Over the past three decades, the species has lost a third of its global population; the international conservation organization BirdLife International recently declared it extinct in Sweden. As a top predator and an avian icon of the Arctic tundra, the snowy owl is a key indicator of the health of this fragile ecosystem. Climate change and overexploitation are among the primary drivers of its population decline, underscoring the species’ vulnerability despite its iconic status.

Marine species also face grave risks, as seen in the plight of the great hammerhead shark (Sphyrna mokarran). Overexploitation in fisheries, both as a targeted catch and as bycatch, has led to steep population declines, driven by the high market value of its fins and the demand for its meat. This overfishing affects the shark at all life stages in both nearshore and offshore waters. As an apex predator, the loss of the great hammerhead threatens to destabilize the marine food web and compromise the overall health of ocean ecosystems.

Giant Otter foraging, Piquiri River, Mato Grosso, Brazil © Bernard Dupont from France

The full list of 42 species proposed for listing on CMS appendices is set forth below:

Terrestrial mammals

Avian species

Gadfly petrels (26 species of the genera Pterodroma and Pseudobulweria) – proposal to include 9 taxa of gadfly petrels on Appendix I and 17 taxa on Appendix II, submitted by the Governments of Australia, Brazil, Chile, Cook Islands, Dominican Republic, Fiji and New Zealand.

Aquatic species

Pelagic thresher shark, bigeye thresher shark and common thresher shark (Alopias pelagicus, Alopias superciliosus, Alopias vulpinus) – proposal to include all three thresher shark species on Appendix I while maintaining their status under Appendix II, submitted by the Government of Panama.

Species proposed for removal from CMS Appendix I:

The proposal to remove this species from Appendix I reflects successful long-term conservation action and the sustained recovery of this subspecies. The subspecies would remain under Appendix II and national protection, with Range States committed to maintaining and further consolidating these gains.

Many migratory species not yet listed under CMS

The CMS flagship report, State of the World’s Migratory Species, released at CMS COP14 in Uzbekistan, found that 399 globally Threatened and Near Threatened migratory species (mainly birds and fish) are not listed on the CMS appendices and may benefit from being included to receive higher protection or strengthened coordinated conservation measures.

The report also found that while climate change, pollution and invasive species are having profound effects on migratory species, the two greatest threats are overexploitation and habitat loss, which are also the main concerns for most of the proposed species for listing.

It also highlighted that although nearly half of CMS-listed species (44 per cent) are showing population declines, 12 per cent are increasing and another 31 per cent are stable, underscoring the importance of listing species and the value of the conservation work carried out under the Convention.

Scientific Council to advise COP15

The proposed amendments to the appendices were first reviewed and commented on by the Convention’s scientific experts this week from 15 to 18 December 2025 at the 8th Meeting of the Sessional Committee of the CMS Scientific Council (ScC-SC8), prior to their formal consideration at COP15 by CMS Parties.

Concluding today, the ScC-SC8 is the last meeting of the Convention’s scientific advisory body before COP15, providing scientific and technical advice on an extensive conservation agenda including items related to illegal and unsustainable taking of species, ecological connectivity, infrastructure and renewable energy impacts on migratory species, and climate change, as well as a wide range of taxa-specific and cross-cutting conservation issues, all of which will be considered by COP15.

Upcoming scientific assessments and reports, including the first interim report of the State of the World’s Migratory Species report and a global assessment of migratory freshwater fish to be officially presented at COP15 next year, were also on the agenda of the experts.

Looking ahead to Campo Grande, gateway to the Pantanal

The 15th Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to CMS (COP15) will be hosted by the Government of Brazil in Campo Grande, in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, from 23 to 29 March 2026, with associated events taking place in the preceding days. This UN wildlife conservation meeting will bring together governments, scientists, conservation organizations, Indigenous peoples, local communities and other stakeholders to address the growing pressures on migratory species and their habitats. It is expected to adopt numerous new mandates to strengthen actions for the conservation of migratory species around the world.

School of Hammerhead sharks, Mikimoto, Japan © Masayuki Agawa/Ocean Image Bank

NOTES TO EDITORS Related Resources About the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) An environmental treaty of the United Nations, the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) provides a global platform for the conservation and sustainable use of migratory animals and their habitats. This unique treaty brings governments and wildlife experts together to address the conservation needs of terrestrial, aquatic and avian migratory species and their habitats around the world. Since the Convention's signing in 1979, its membership has grown to include 133 Parties (132 countries plus the European Union). The Convention defines a ‘migratory species’ as “The entire population or any geographically separate part of the population of any species or lower taxon of wild animals, a significant proportion of whose members cyclically and predictably cross one or more national jurisdictional boundaries.” – Article I, paragraph 1 (a) Discover more at www.cms.int What CMS Appendix I and Appendix II listings mean in practice Under CMS, Appendix I comprises migratory species that have been assessed as being in danger of extinction in the wild throughout all or a significant portion of their range. Parties that are Range States to a migratory species listed on Appendix I shall endeavour to strictly protect them by prohibiting the taking of such species (including the deliberate killing, capture or disturbance), with a very restricted scope for exceptions; conserving and, where appropriate, restoring their habitats; preventing, removing or mitigating obstacles to their migration; and controlling other factors that might endanger them. Appendix II lists migratory species which have an unfavourable conservation status and which require international agreements for their conservation and management. It also includes species whose conservation status would significantly benefit from the international cooperation that could be achieved by an international agreement. In concrete terms, this can include setting common objectives and management measures for shared populations, preparing and implementing joint action plans, coordinating monitoring and research, sharing data and best practices, and working together to conserve and restore key habitats along the species’ migration routes. The aim is to ensure that protection and management efforts are aligned across borders so that conservation gains in one country are not lost in another.