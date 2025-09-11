Senate Resolution 150 Printer's Number 1161
PENNSYLVANIA, September 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1161
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
150
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY SAVAL, A. WILLIAMS, KEARNEY, FARRY, STREET,
MARTIN, ARGALL, HUGHES, PENNYCUICK, SANTARSIERO, TARTAGLIONE,
HAYWOOD, VOGEL, COSTA, FONTANA, MASTRIANO, J. WARD, STEFANO,
CAPPELLETTI, KANE, ROBINSON AND MILLER, SEPTEMBER 10, 2025
INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, SEPTEMBER 10, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Designating June 8, 2025, as "Lieutenant Colonel George Hardy
Day" in Pennsylvania, honoring Lieutenant Colonel George
Hardy's military service and recognizing him as a decorated
veteran, community leader and enduring symbol of courage.
WHEREAS, Lieutenant Colonel George Hardy was born in South
Philadelphia and celebrated his 100th birthday on June 8, 2025;
and
WHEREAS, Lt. Col. Hardy is the last surviving member of the
United States Army Air Corps 99th Pursuit Squadron activated
during World War II as the first African American fighter
squadron, commonly known as the Tuskegee Airmen, whose courage,
dedication and service continues to inspire both military
personnel and civilians of all backgrounds throughout this
country; and
WHEREAS, Lt. Col. Hardy is a proud alumnus of South
Philadelphia High School who, as a student, aspired to become an
engineer; and
WHEREAS, Lt. Col. Hardy received a Bachelor of Science in
