Senate Resolution 150 Printer's Number 1161

PENNSYLVANIA, September 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1161

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

150

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY SAVAL, A. WILLIAMS, KEARNEY, FARRY, STREET,

MARTIN, ARGALL, HUGHES, PENNYCUICK, SANTARSIERO, TARTAGLIONE,

HAYWOOD, VOGEL, COSTA, FONTANA, MASTRIANO, J. WARD, STEFANO,

CAPPELLETTI, KANE, ROBINSON AND MILLER, SEPTEMBER 10, 2025

INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, SEPTEMBER 10, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Designating June 8, 2025, as "Lieutenant Colonel George Hardy

Day" in Pennsylvania, honoring Lieutenant Colonel George

Hardy's military service and recognizing him as a decorated

veteran, community leader and enduring symbol of courage.

WHEREAS, Lieutenant Colonel George Hardy was born in South

Philadelphia and celebrated his 100th birthday on June 8, 2025;

and

WHEREAS, Lt. Col. Hardy is the last surviving member of the

United States Army Air Corps 99th Pursuit Squadron activated

during World War II as the first African American fighter

squadron, commonly known as the Tuskegee Airmen, whose courage,

dedication and service continues to inspire both military

personnel and civilians of all backgrounds throughout this

country; and

WHEREAS, Lt. Col. Hardy is a proud alumnus of South

Philadelphia High School who, as a student, aspired to become an

engineer; and

WHEREAS, Lt. Col. Hardy received a Bachelor of Science in

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18