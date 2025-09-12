ProRelix Research Expands to Multi-Country Clinical Trial Operations

Contract Research Organization, CRO for Multi-Country Clinical Trial Operations

ProRelix Research expands Multi-Country Clinical Trial operations across Europe, Southeast Asia & Thailand, ensuring patient-focused, compliant global studies.

Our work is global because patient needs are global. A cancer patient in Boston, Bangalore, or Bangkok is looking for access to new treatments.” — Dr. Sornaraja Thasma, Director - Business & Quality Assurance, ProRelix

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProRelix Research, a leading Contract Research Organization , has expanded its clinical trial operations from its established networks in the USA and India to additional sites across Europe, Southeast Asia, and Thailand. The company specializes in managing multi-country studies and supports pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations by delivering clinical development programs that emphasize efficiency, compliance, and patient safety.Benefits for Sponsors:ProRelix Research offers sponsors a unique balance of speed, safety, and scalability. The company enables faster trial start-ups, the inclusion of diverse patient populations, and cost-efficient management of late-stage studies. By operating across the United States, India, Europe, Thailand, and Southeast Asia, ProRelix Research helps sponsors strengthen recruitment networks, broaden study diversity, and achieve more representative trial outcomes.Compliance and Quality Standards:The company adheres to International Council for Harmonisation – Good Clinical Practice (ICH-GCP) guidelines across every site. Local compliance officers and international quality monitoring teams ensure global alignment, country-specific regulatory adherence, continuous training, regular audits, and consistent patient safety and data integrity. This integrated model combines global consistency with strong local expertise.Trial Geography by Phase:Phase 1 Trials: Conducted primarily in the United States and Europe, supported by advanced infrastructure and early-phase clinical expertise.Phase 3 Trials: Focused in India, Southeast Asia, and Thailand, where large, diverse populations and efficient recruitment structures enable the timely completion of large-scale studies.Managing Patient Recruitment Across Borders:Recruitment is often a challenge in multi-country research. ProRelix addresses this through community partnerships, multilingual patient support, digital enrollment and tracking tools, and culturally sensitive engagement strategies. This patient-centered approach improves both recruitment and retention while reducing participant dropouts.Regulatory Knowledge for Faster Approvals:ProRelix Research brings experience with global regulatory agencies including the U.S. FDA, European Medicines Agency (EMA), DCGI (India), and regional health authorities across Southeast Asia and Thailand. Proactive planning allows sponsors to anticipate requirements, minimize delays, and access global markets more efficiently.A Patient-Focused Outlook:The company emphasizes that clinical research must always be built around patients and their communities. Beyond technical execution, ProRelix ensures ethical participation, informed consent, and transparent communication across all sites.“We run trials across multiple regions, but our objective remains the same everywhere: high-quality research that puts patients first,” added Dr. Sornaraja Thasma, Director – Business & Quality Assurance, ProRelix Research.About ProRelix Research:ProRelix Research is a Contract Research Organization providing services in clinical trial management , site management, and regulatory affairs. With its offices in the USA and India, and a clinical trial network operating across Europe, Southeast Asia, and Thailand, ProRelix Research supports the clinical development programs of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies.Media ContactDigital Marketing TeamProRelix Research LLCEmail: dm@prorelixresearch.comPhone: +91 7249025903

