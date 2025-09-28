Rhino Rescue Launches St. Bernard, a New Brand for Children’s First Aid and Safety

WUXI, JIANGSU, CHINA, September 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rhino Rescue today announced the launch of St. Bernard, a new sub-brand dedicated to children’s and pet safety. The brand introduces a line of child-friendly first aid kits and family emergency tools designed to make safety education more approachable and accessible.

Unlike traditional first aid products, St. Bernard focuses on everyday risks children face — such as bicycle falls, cuts, and scrapes — turning each experience into an opportunity to build independence, resilience, and self-protection skills. The name “St. Bernard” is inspired by the iconic alpine rescue dogs, long recognized as symbols of trust and protection.

“Exploration is natural for children, but protection is the compass parents can provide,” said a Rhino Rescue spokesperson. “St. Bernard is here to be the invisible shield in every child’s backpack.”

As part of its social responsibility commitment, St. Bernard has launched its first public welfare initiative by donating 500 children’s first aid kits to Hope Schools in remote areas of China. The brand also plans to collaborate with schools, communities, and nonprofit organizations to promote early safety education worldwide.

Looking ahead, St. Bernard will expand its product line to cover more family scenarios, including emergency management tools for pet owners. The brand aims to extend its mission from protecting individuals to fostering a culture of everyday safety.

About St. Bernard

St. Bernard, a sub-brand of Rhino Rescue, is focused on children’s and pet safety. By combining professional first aid expertise with approachable design, St. Bernard empowers families to integrate safety into daily life with confidence and care.

