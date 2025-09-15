6WIND Appoints Telenova as Reseller Partner to Accelerate Adoption of Cloud-Native Networking Solutions

We pride ourselves on bringing transformational – and sometimes disruptive – technologies to our clients, and we are extremely excited to have 6WIND with us for the journey. ” — Chris Joel, CEO of Telenova

PARIS, FRANCE, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 6WIND , a leading provider of high-performance, cloud-native networking software, today announced a new partnership with Telenova , a telecoms specialist supporting vendors, operators, and integrators across the full network lifecycle. Under this agreement, Telenova will act as a reseller of 6WIND’s Virtual Service Router (VSR) solutions, expanding reach and accelerating digital transformation initiatives for service providers and enterprises across key markets.With deep industry knowledge, technical expertise, and a proven track record in network transformation, Telenova empowers customers to modernize, maintain, and monetize their networks with confidence. This collaboration strengthens 6WIND’s ecosystem of trusted partners and provides operators and integrators with greater access to secure, scalable, and high-performance networking solutions.Julien Dahan, CEO of 6WIND, said:“The pace of innovation in networking is accelerating, and customers need partners who can bring both cutting-edge technology and practical expertise to the table. Telenova’s strong reputation and proven capabilities make them an ideal partner for 6WIND. Together, we will help customers embrace cloud-native networking, ensuring performance, security, and scalability for the future.”Chris Joel, CEO of Telenova, added:“When it comes to technology transformation, we are living in a world that is changing at a rate faster than any time in history, and we need to embrace cutting-edge technologies. The networking solutions 6WIND offers certainly tick that box. We pride ourselves on bringing transformational – and sometimes disruptive – technologies to our clients, and we are extremely excited to have 6WIND with us for the journey. It’s going to be a fun ride!”About TelenovaTelenova is a telecoms specialist supporting vendors, operators, and integrators across the full network lifecycle – from strategy and product development to deployment, resale, and long-term support. Combining deep industry knowledge, commercial insight, and technical expertise, Telenova helps partners accelerate growth, ensure compliance, and modernize critical infrastructure. Its offer spans consultancy, transformation delivery, thousands of ready-to-deploy materials, and in-life support.About 6WIND6WIND leads the way in virtualized and cloud-native networking software solutions. Specializing in high-performance and efficiency, 6WIND’s products enable service providers and enterprises to build and manage efficient, scalable, secure, and sustainable networks. Our offerings span Broadband Evolution, Cloud Connectivity, Mobile Network Security, 5G SA Enablement, B2B services, AI-RAN Enablement and more, ensuring comprehensive solutions for diverse use cases.6WIND’s software solutions are deployed globally by ISPs, CSPs, MNOs, NHPs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers, and Enterprises. With a constant commitment to innovation, 6WIND enables its customers to embrace the new AI era and meet the evolving demands of the digital landscape.6WIND operates globally, with headquarters in Paris, France, Santa Clara, CA, USA, and Singapore.

