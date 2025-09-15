Suction And Aspiration Devices Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 9.2% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Suction And Aspiration Devices Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Suction And Aspiration Devices Market?

The market size for suction and aspiration devices has seen robust growth in the past few years. The market is set to further expand from $1.08 billion in 2024 to $1.18 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The previous growth has been driven by several factors, which include an increase in global surgical procedures, a surge in respiratory disorders, an escalation in emergency care admissions, a growing use in dental practices, and an increased demand for mobile suction units.

It is anticipated that the market for suction and aspiration devices will experience robust growth in the upcoming years, projected to reach $1.68 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This expansion during the forecast period can be linked to the escalating demand for minimally invasive procedures, an increased requirement for sophisticated critical care facilities, the rising incidence of chronic illnesses, the growth of home healthcare utilization, and an enhanced emphasis on patient safety and recuperation. Key trends shaping this period include advances in battery-powered suction devices, innovative quiet and compact suction units, improvements in disposable suction accessories, investment into portable medical equipment design and novel developments in dual-powered aspiration systems.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Suction And Aspiration Devices Market?

The escalating incidence of respiratory illnesses is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the suction and aspiration devices market in the future. Respiratory diseases encompass a variety of medical conditions that impact parts of the respiratory system such as the lungs, that are vital for breathing. The surge in these diseases is linked to air pollution, particularly prolonged exposure to pollutants like particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide that harm the lungs and airways, resulting in illnesses like asthma, COPD, and other chronic respiratory disorders. Suction and aspiration devices are crucial in respiratory care since they effectively clear airways, manage continuous airway, and minimize potential complications. These features make them indispensable in critical and emergency situations to enhance patient outcomes suffering from respiratory conditions. For instance, the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, a government agency in the UK, reported in June 2025 that the North East and Yorkshire NHS England region documented the highest respiratory disease admission rate in 2024, with 1,765 admissions per 100,000 population (varying between 1,753 to 1,777), showcasing an increase of 7% compared to the year before. Hence, the escalating incidence of respiratory illnesses is a significant driving factor for the growth of the suction and aspiration devices market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Suction And Aspiration Devices Market?

Major players in the Suction And Aspiration Devices Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cardinal Health Inc.

• Medtronic Plc

• Stryker Corporation

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

• Cook Medical Inc.

• Schuco International KG

• Penumbra Inc.

• Laerdal Medical AS

• Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Suction And Aspiration Devices Industry?

Leading corporations in the suction and aspiration devices market are concentrating on the creation of advanced solutions such as innovative mechanical thrombectomy techniques to accelerate procedures, increase safety and improve clinical results in the treatment of acute ischemic strokes. These advanced mechanical thrombectomy methods involve the primary technique used for the removal of blood clots from blocked cerebral arteries during a stroke incident. Notably, in May 2025, Imperative Care Inc, a medical technology firm from the US, introduced a unique dual-catheter stroke aspiration system to get rid of blood clots obstructing oxygen flow. The system is novel due to its features that allow two-pronged proximal and distal aspiration, resulting in continuous clot engagement and removal. It also introduces a dual-lumen design reducing the necessity for frequent device exchanges while offering enhanced trackability and adaptability for maneuvering tortuous cerebral vessels. There's a strong and consistent suction force for effective clot retrieval and a user-friendly design that positively impacts procedural efficiency and control during acute ischemic stroke procedures.

What Segments Are Covered In The Suction And Aspiration Devices Market Report?

The suction and aspiration devices market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Alternating Current (AC) Powered Devices, Battery Powered Devices, Dual Powered Devices, Manually Operated Devices

2) By Portability: Hand Held Suction Device, Wall Mounted Suction Device

3) By Vacuum System: Electrically Powered, Manual, Venturi

4) By Application: Airway Clearing, Surgical Applications, Research And Diagnostics

5) By End User: Gastric, Respiratory, Wound Section, Delivery Rooms, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Alternating Current (AC) Powered Devices: Wall-Mounted Suction Units, Portable AC-Powered Aspirators, High-Vacuum Suction Devices, Continuous Suction Systems

2) By Battery Powered Devices: Rechargeable Handheld Suction Devices, Battery-Powered Portable Suction Pumps, Emergency Medical Suction Units, Pediatric Battery Suction Devices

3) By Dual Powered Devices: AC Or DC Convertible Suction Systems, Hybrid Emergency Aspirators, Field-Deployable Suction Units, Multi-Mode Hospital Suction Devices

4) By Manually Operated Devices: Handheld Manual Suction Pumps, Foot-Operated Suction Devices, Manual Mucus Extractors, Manual Resuscitator With Suction Integration

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Suction And Aspiration Devices Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Suction and Aspiration Devices, North America held the top position as the largest region in the previous year. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth in the forecast period. The report provides coverage for various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

