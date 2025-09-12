Minister Dean Macpherson dismisses ActionSA’s non-factual claims

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, rejects the statement issued by ActionSA alleging that the Minister is “missing in action” and withholding the Telkom Towers forensic report as completely non-factual and inaccurate.

The Minister advised the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee, Ms Carol Phiri on 29 August 2025 and 4 September 2025 that he would be unable to attend the meeting scheduled for 9 September 2025. He went so far as suggesting alternative dates that would allow him to speak to the issues of the committee. Regrettably, he received no response to either of these letters or suggested dates from the Chairperson.

In a parliamentary reply to Ms. Kobe on 19 August 2025, the Minister specifically told her that the report is still in progress and that it has not been concluded.

The Minister only received the forensic report into Telkom Towers on 22 August 2025, and it has not yet been signed off. A detailed review process is currently underway before any decision on the public release of the report is taken.

It was, in fact, Minister Macpherson who launched a forensic investigation into the Telkom Towers purchase following his concerns that over R700 million was spent on the complex over 10 years, yet it remains unusable. He commissioned the investigation precisely to uncover wrongdoing and hold those responsible to account.

It is furthermore hypocritical that the party would want a full copy of the PwC report that the Minister authorised into the Independent Development Trust (IDT), after the party previously supported false allegations calling for his suspension after he began the investigation into the entity. Ms. Kobe and ActionSA have done nothing to support the Minister in his fight against corruption in the IDT.

What is worse is that they complain about the Minister not attending a meeting their member did not attend themselves.

“ActionSA’s statement is misleading and irresponsible. Their claim that reports are being hidden is false. This is the same party that accused me of bribing a journalist (without evidence) for which they have never apologised. Ms. Kobe and ActionSA are yet to utter a single word about the scandal we have uncovered in IDT or the alleged actions of the suspended CEO. This silence is deeply telling. Their destructive behaviour and falsehoods know no bounds. As soon as the review process is complete, I intend to make the findings available to Parliament and the public,” Minister Macpherson said.

“I remain fully committed to ensuring that public assets like Telkom Towers are repurposed for the benefit of citizens rather than left idle. I will not be distracted by opportunistic distortions of the facts. Instead of supporting my cleanup efforts, ASA have done everything possible to disrupt them in the goal of scoring cheap political points. They are always on the wrong side of the issue.

My record shows that I am committed to ensure that public funds are not misused and used to improve the lives of all South Africans, grow the economy, and create jobs.”

