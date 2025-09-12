Public Service Commission, UNISA and National School of Government host Inaugural Professor Stan Sangweni Memorial Lecture, 13 Sept

The Public Service Commission (PSC) in partnership with the University of South Africa (Unisa) and the National School of Government (NSG) will host the Inaugural Professor Stan Sangweni Memorial Lecture under the theme: “Professional and Ethical Public Sector: A Catalyst for a Developmental State,” in Pretoria on Saturday, 13 September 2025.

The inaugural lecture will pay homage to the enduring legacy of the late Professor Sangweni who was the first Chairperson of the PSC in the democratic dispensation. Professor Stan Sangweni played a pivotal role in embedding constitutional values within the framework of public administration. His visionary leadership championed the establishment of a professional, ethical, and development-oriented public service as an essential component of a capable state. He dedicated his career to the advancement of ethical leadership, promotion of integrity in governance, and professionalisation of the public sector.

The Memorial Lecture, which will be commemorated on an annual basis, will facilitate discourse on the significance of a professional and ethical public sector in promoting socio-economic development, to inspire the highest ethical standards in leadership and governance. The lecture will be delivered by Former President Thabo Mbeki who will reflect on the ethical foundations and moral compass essential for responsive and accountable government. Similarly, it will provide a platform to celebrate Professor Sangweni’s legacy and enormous contribution to public administration in South Africa and the continent.

Join senior leaders from government, civil society and academia, including Former President of the Republic of South Africa, Mr Kgalema Motlanthe, Minister for the Public Service and Administration, Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi, Chairperson of the PSC, Professor Somadoda Fikeni, Acting Principal of the NSG, Ms Phindile Mkhwanazi and Principal and Vice Chancellor of Unisa, Professor Puleng LenkaBula as we recognise and commemorate the life and contributions of Professor Stan Sangweni to the reform of public service and governance in South Africa.

The members of the media are invited to attend and cover this historic event as follows:

Date: Saturday, 13 September 2025

Time: 17:30 for 18:00

Venue: ZK Matthews Hall, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Building, University of South Africa, Pretoria

The event will be livestreamed on the following social media platforms:

PSC Facebook: http://facebook.com/OPSCSA

UNISA: https://youtube.com/live/mTORQdE--g?feature=share

The NSG: Facebook – The National School of Government, X (Twitter) @thensgZA

For RSVPs and interview requests, please contact:

PSC: Humphrey Ramafoko at 082 782 1730/ Zodwa Mtsweni at 0765548890

UNISA: Tommy Huma at 072 218 6197/ Edgar Rathelele at 063 731 5456

The NSG: Dikeledi Mokgokolo at 0828882355/ Malebo Ralehlaka at 082 802 1752

