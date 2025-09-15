Smart Wearable Kidney Monitor Market Expanding With $2.09 Billion at 18.2% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Smart Wearable Kidney Monitor Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Smart Wearable Kidney Monitor Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size of the smart wearable kidney monitor has seen significant growth over the past years, surging from $0.91 billion in 2024 to an estimated $1.07 billion in 2025, reflecting an compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%. This growth in the historical period can be associated with numerous factors such as increased investment in digital health startups focused on nephrology, rise in government initiatives, expansion in clinical trials, surge in home healthcare services, and an upswing in digital health startups.

The market for smart wearable kidney monitors anticipates a swift expansion in the coming years, reaching a valuation of $2.10 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2%. Factors contributing to this growth during the prediction period include higher spending on healthcare, an increase in chronic kidney disease cases, a surge in e-commerce platform use, escalation in diabetes and hypertension cases, as well as more frequent kidney transplant procedures. Key trends for this market within the forecast timeframe comprise telemedicine incorporation, artificial intelligence integration, sensor miniaturization and progression in biosensor technology.

Download a free sample of the smart wearable kidney monitor market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27419&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Smart Wearable Kidney Monitor Market?

The escalating count of kidney transplant operations is poised to fuel the expansion of the smart wearable kidney monitor market in the future. Surgical procedures involving the transplantation of a healthy kidney from a donor into a patient suffering from kidney failure to reinstate proper kidney function are on the rise. This upward trend is due to an increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), with more patients reaching the end stage of kidney failure, necessitating a transplant for survival. A smart wearable kidney monitor plays a vital role in post-transplant care by offering continuous, non-invasive kidney function tracking, paving the way for early complication detection. These devices are instrumental in customizing treatment and minimizing hospital visits, thus enhancing the outcomes after transplantation and making it more convenient for patients. For example, data released by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services in January 2025 reveals that the count of kidney transplants escalated to 27,759 in 2024, marking a 1.6% rise from 2023. Consequently, the proliferating number of kidney transplant operations contributes to the growth of the smart wearable kidney monitor market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Smart Wearable Kidney Monitor Market?

Major players in the Smart Wearable Kidney Monitor Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cardinal Peak Inc.

• KidneyX

• Alio Inc.

• Nephria Bio Inc.

• Vivance Technologies Inc.

• GFR90 Inc.

• Kite Medical Ltd.

• Metyos SAS

• Proton Intelligence Inc.

• Kalium Health Ltd.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Smart Wearable Kidney Monitor Market?

The leading entities in the smart wearable kidney monitor market are striving to innovate and produce advanced technological products such as biowearable sensors. These developments are aimed at enhancing precision, bolstering patient results, and allowing for real-time tracking of chronic kidney disease (CKD). Biowearable sensors are compact, unobtrusive devices that perpetually monitor essential biomarkers linked to kidney functionality, like creatinine and urea levels, using sweat or interstitial fluid analytics. For example, Metyos, a French biowearable technology firm, rolled out a biowearable sensor device in April 2024. This lightweight, wrist-worn biosensor offers constant data on critical kidney biomarkers in real time, supplying patients and healthcare professionals with ongoing information on handling the disease. The biowearable device deploys advanced nanotechnology and AI-powered analytics to identify early kidney dysfunction indicators, limiting the necessity for regular blood tests and hospital trips. Furthermore, the device is compatible with a mobile app, providing custom health metrics and abnormal biomarker level notifications, ensuring preemptive care and prompt medical response.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Smart Wearable Kidney Monitor Market Segments

The smart wearable kidney monitor market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Patch-Based Monitors, Wristband Monitors, Belt Monitors, Other Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

3) By Application: Chronic Kidney Disease Monitoring, Dialysis Monitoring, Post-Transplant Monitoring, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Home Care Settings, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Patch-Based Monitors: Electrolyte Monitoring Patches, Hydration Monitoring Patches, Uremic Toxin Monitoring Patches, Hemodynamic Monitoring Patches, Multi-Parameter Biomarker Monitoring Patches

2) By Wristband Monitors: Potassium Monitoring Wristbands, Fluid Balance Tracking Wristbands, Blood Pressure Monitoring Wristbands, Heart Rate And Vital Sign Monitoring Wristbands, Smart Alert-Enabled Wristbands

3) By Belt Monitors: Dialysate Flow Tracking Belts, Portable Hemodialysis Support Belts, Renal Function Monitoring Belts, Wireless Data-Transmission Belts

4) By Other Types: Smart Clothing With Embedded Renal Sensors, Implantable Kidney Monitoring Devices, Clip-On Monitoring Modules, Wearable Artificial Kidney Devices, Sensor-Integrated Headbands Or Chest Straps

View the full smart wearable kidney monitor market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-wearable-kidney-monitor-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Smart Wearable Kidney Monitor Market Landscape?

The smart wearable kidney monitor global market report in 2025 indicates that North America holds the top position in terms of size for the referred year. Projections further suggest that Asia-Pacific is set to experience the highest growth in the upcoming period. The report encompasses various regions inclusive of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Smart Wearable Kidney Monitor Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Nanomaterials Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nanomaterials-global-market-report

Nanotechnology In Energy Applications Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nanotechnology-in-energy-applications-global-market-report

Nanoparticles Contract Manufacturing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nanoparticles-contract-manufacturing-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.