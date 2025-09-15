Snohomish Company Offers Plan to Help Homeowners Fix Serious Yard Problems

Retaining Wall Installed By Ivan's Landscape & Construction in Snohomish, Washington Brand New Landscaping Fence Installed By Ivan's Landscape & Construction Ivan's Landscape & Construction in Snohomish County Logo

A local Snohomish landscaping company offers a plan to fix wet yards and moving dirt to stop home damage before it can start.

SNOHOMISH, WA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For many people in Snohomish County, a yard is more than just grass and plants, but its part of their home. But heavy rains and tricky slopes can cause big problems that hurt a home’s safety and value. To help, a local company, Ivan’s Landscape & Construction , is starting a new plan to help homeowners fix these issues for good. Working out of their main shop at 5024 144th Dr SE, Snohomish, WA 98290, their team sees these local problems every day and knows exactly how to solve them.The biggest issues homeowners face here are often water and moving dirt. When a lot of rain falls, yards can get soggy and turn into mud. This standing water can push against a house’s foundation, which is the strong base the house sits on. Over time, this water pressure can cause cracks and leaks in the basement, leading to very expensive repairs. Another problem is erosion. This happens when rain washes away the soil on hills or slopes in a yard. Erosion can make the ground weak and unsafe, and can even damage patios, walkways, and the foundation of the house itself.Many people might not notice these problems until it’s too late. A small puddle that never seems to dry up or a few new cracks in the sidewalk can be warning signs of bigger trouble. The goal of this new plan is to help homeowners spot these signs early and fix them before they become a disaster. Taking care of the yard isn’t just about making it look nice; it’s about protecting the whole house from damage.“We don't just want yards to look pretty; we want them to be strong and safe,” says Ivan Diaz, Owner of Ivan’s Landscape & Construction. “Think of your yard as a key part of your house. If you have a problem with your yard, it can cause trouble for everything else. We want to help people understand that fixing a small issue now, like a drainage problem, is much easier and cheaper than fixing a huge crack in your foundation later. A strong yard means a safe home.”The company’s plan includes a complete landscape design service that solves problems from the start. To fix water issues, they can install special drains, like French drains, that collect water and move it safely away from the house. For yards with hills, they build strong retaining walls. These walls are specially built to hold the dirt in place and stop erosion, keeping the ground stable.By offering these Snohomish County landscape solutions , Ivan’s makes sure that every part of the yard is working to protect the home. Once the yard is safe and dry, they can also help build beautiful and useful outdoor living spaces. This includes things like new patios for summer barbecues, strong walkways, and even outdoor fire pits. They make sure that everything they build is not only attractive but also strong enough to handle Washington’s weather.About Ivan's Landscape & ConstructionIvan's Landscape & Construction is a local business in Snohomish, Washington, that helps both homeowners and other businesses. They are experts in fixing erosion and drainage problems, building retaining walls, and creating complete outdoor spaces. Their main goal is to build landscapes that are safe, strong, and add value to the property for years to come.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.