The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Photomedicine Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

It will grow to $7.01 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Much Is The Photomedicine Market Worth?

In the past few years, the photomedicine market has seen noteworthy growth. The market, which was valued at $4.53 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $4.95 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. Factors such as the increasing incidence of skin diseases, growing demand for non-surgical cosmetic procedures, an expanding older population suffering from age-related diseases, a rising number of skin disorders, and the proliferation of medical tourism have contributed to the growth observed during this historic period.

In the coming years, the photomedicine market's worth is projected to see significant growth, rising to $7.01 billion by 2029 at a yearly compounded growth rate of 9.1%. This exponential growth within the forecast period can be traced back to an increase in skin disease cases, a rising demand for minimally invasive procedures and cosmetic treatments, higher use of laser and light-oriented devices, and amplified research into novel therapeutic applications. Key trends projected for the forecast period involve laser technology advancements, phototherapy integration in cancer treatment, tech progression in LED-based therapies, breakthroughs in photodynamic therapy, and advancements in AI-based diagnostics.

Download a free sample of the photomedicine market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27382&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Photomedicine Market?

The increase in cosmetic surgery procedures is predicted to spur the progression of the photomedicine market. Cosmetic surgeries are medical processes undertaken to augment or modify an individual's looks for aesthetic reasons. The uptick in these surgeries can be attributed to the pervasive influence of social media and the expanding aspiration for an improved self-image, instigated by the ubiquitous exposure to beauty norms and trends. Photomedicine plays a beneficial role in cosmetic surgery by providing precise, non-intrusive treatments that enhance skin complexion, diminish imperfections, and augment overall facial and body aesthetics with minimal recovery time. For example, in March 2023, the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, a surgical institution based in the UK, reported that in 2022, there were 31,057 cosmetic surgeries in the UK, reflecting a significant 102% hike from the preceding year. Consequently, the surge in cosmetic surgeries is propelling the expansion of the photomedicine market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Photomedicine Market?

Major players in the Photomedicine Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BIOLASE Inc.

• Edmund Optics Inc.

• Lumenis Ltd.

• Candela Medical Inc.

• Fotona d.o.o.

• IRIDEX Corporation

• PhotoCure ASA

• Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited

• B&W Tek Inc.

• Erchonia Lasers Limited

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Photomedicine Market?

Leading corporations involved in the photomedicine market are prioritizing the creation of cutting-edge products like light-emitting diode (LED) devices to heighten the effectiveness of treatment and cater to a broader spectrum of medicinal and cosmetic conditions. LED devices – a non-intrusive technology that emits particular light wavelengths to stimulate cellular functions and aid tissue recovery – are extensively utilized in photomedicine for healing, pain control, reinvigorating skin, and assorted therapeutic reasons. For instance, in April 2024, Bestqool, an American firm offering red light therapy technology, introduced a red-light therapy device specifically targeting eczema relief. By using advanced wavelengths, the device helps decrease itchiness, swelling, and inflammation, thus facilitating skin healing sans side effects. This therapy signifies a drug-free alternative that has demonstrated remarkable clinical advancements in managing eczema symptoms.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Photomedicine Market Share?

The photomedicine market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Light Emitting Diodes, Lasers, Full Spectrum Light, Polychromatic Polarized Light, Dichroic Lamps, Fluorescent Lamps

2) By Application: Oncology, Dermatology, Pain Management, Dental Procedures, Aesthetics, Ophthalmology, Other Applications

3) By End Users: Hospitals And Clinics, Dermatology And Ophthalmology Centers, Home-Based Therapy, Research And Academic Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By Light Emitting Diodes: Red Light Therapy, Blue Light Therapy, Infrared Light Emitting Diode Therapy

2) By Lasers: Low Level Laser Therapy (LLLT), High Intensity Laser Therapy (HILT), Pulsed Dye Lasers

3) By Full Spectrum Light: White Light Therapy, Bright Light Therapy, Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) Lamps

4) By Polychromatic Polarized Light: Bioptron Light Therapy, Polarized Multicolor Light Emitting Diode Systems

5) By Dichroic Lamps: Infrared Dichroic Lamps, Ultraviolet Dichroic Lamps, Visible Light Dichroic Lamps

6) By Fluorescent Lamps: Narrowband Ultraviolet B Lamps, Broadband Ultraviolet B Lamps, Ultraviolet A Lamps

View the full photomedicine market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/photomedicine-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Photomedicine Market?

In 2024, North America took the lead as the biggest market in Photomedicine, but it’s predicted that Asia-Pacific is set to show the most rapid growth rate by 2025. The Photomedicine Global Market Report 2025 includes comprehensive data on regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Photomedicine Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Investments Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/investments-global-market-report

Investment Banking Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/investment-banking-global-market-report

Venture Capital Investment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/venture-capital-investment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.