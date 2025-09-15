Pierce County Excavation & Demolition Company Franky's Excavation Announces New Plan to Make Demolition Safe and Easy

burnt down hotel demolition with full removal of debrie in pierce county with franky's excavation concrete removal and commercial property demolition with franky's excavation semi commercial building demolition with franky's excavation in pierce county Franky's Excavation's in Tacoma Washington Logo

PUYALLUP, WA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In many parts of Pierce County, from Puyallup to Gig Harbor, people are getting ready for big changes. They want to build new homes, bigger garages, or just have more open space. But before they can start building, they often need to tear down an old building that is already there. This first step, called demolition, can be a very big and confusing job.To help with this, a local company, Franky’s Excavation , has a new plan for 2025. This plan is made to help homeowners and builders in Pierce County get a fresh start by making the demolition process simple, safe, and clear from the beginning.Why Tearing Down an Old Building is the First StepMany older homes in our area can have problems that are too expensive to fix, or they just don't fit a family's needs anymore. Instead of spending a lot of money on an old house, it is often a better idea to tear it down and start fresh. When an old building is gone, the landowner gets a clean, empty piece of land. This gives them the freedom to build exactly what they want. Tearing down an old, unsafe building is also a great way to make a property more valuable and useful for the future.How to Do Demolition the Right WayYou cannot just start tearing down a building. There are important safety rules that everyone must follow. Before any work begins, a special paper called a permit is needed from Pierce County. This permit proves that the job will be done safely and correctly. Getting these papers can be a lot of work and can slow a project down.Franky’s Excavation’s new plan is designed to handle all of this for the homeowner. Their complete residential demolition services cover every step. The team takes care of getting all the right permits from the county. They also make a full safety plan to protect the homeowner, the workers, and even the neighbors’ houses. This includes working with the utility companies to safely turn off the power, water, and gas before any work starts.What Happens During a Demolition Job?A good demolition job is done with a lot of care. The team at Franky’s Excavation is known for working fast but also being very careful. They treat every yard like it is their own. Once the site is safe, they use special machines to take the building down. After it's down, they don’t just leave a mess. They clean up the whole area. They sort the old wood, metal, and concrete so it can be recycled. When they are finished, the landowner is left with a clean, flat piece of ground, all ready for the new project to begin.“A lot of great new projects in Pierce County start with tearing something down,” says David Frankov of Franky’s Excavation. “Our job is to make that first step super easy and safe. It can be an old house or just a piece of concrete. We handle all the details, like the permits and the cleanup, so our customers can feel good about starting their new plan.”About Franky’s ExcavationFranky’s Excavation is a local company that provides professional demolition services in Pierce County . They help homeowners and builders prepare land for new projects by safely removing old structures of all sizes, from small sheds to entire houses. They are known for their focus on safety, clear communication, and leaving every job site clean and ready for the next step.

