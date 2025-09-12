Vehicle Tokenization Platform MUSUBI Surpasses 100 Vehicle Sales, Pioneering RWA Adoption in Mobility

Vehicle Tokenization Platform - Musubi

SINGAPORE, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MUSUBI , the vehicle tokenization platform powered by the MVL Foundation, has successfully recorded over 100 sales of NFT-based vehicle assets.This milestone marks one of the first scaled demonstrations of real-world asset (RWA) adoption within the mobility sector, where digital tokens are tied to income-generating vehicles operating in live markets.Built on MVL’s pilot RWA project, the model has proven its feasibility and MUSUBI now sets a clear path toward real adoption.Across two successful sales rounds, MUSUBI has tokenized over 100 EVs, each linked to real operational activity and local driver earnings. The result is a proven product-market fit for vehicle-backed DeFi investments — demonstrating that RWAs can generate yield, transparency, and traceability in high-friction industries like vehicle leasing.“This isn’t a pilot anymore,” said Kay Woo, founder of MVL and TADA. “We’ve put real vehicles on the road, linked them to on-chain assets, and created stable income flows. MUSUBI proves that RWAs can work in mobility.MUSUBI tokenizes mobility service vehicles into non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the blockchain, turning them into tradable tokens. Each tokenized vehicle generates stable income through mobility services such as ride-hailing, private hiring, and taxi operations. Investors who hold these NFTs can claim income from the underlying vehicle assets through smart contracts, allowing them to earn consistent yields backed by real-world activity.Every NFT corresponds to a specific vehicle’s identity and is linked with key ownership and operational data, including vehicle location, mileage, leasing operators, and contract terms. This data is securely recorded on the MVL’s layer 3 mainnet, giving investors transparent, immutable, and reliable onchain data.Unlike traditional funding structures, which often involve high barriers to entry and complex processes, MUSUBI provides a transparent, automated, and inclusive model that inspires greater investor confidence.Established in 2018, MVL Foundation has built a blockchain-powered mobility ecosystem that operates two real-world services: TADA, Southeast Asia’s leading zero-commission ride-hailing platform, and ONiON Mobility, which manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles while developing EV charging infrastructure in Cambodia.In both rounds of vehicle sales, MUSUBI tokenized vehicles from ONiON Mobility, which oversees the vehicle management from manufacturing to leasing. These vehicles are then deployed through TADA, leased to local drivers who generate real-world income.Through this model, MUSUBI not only delivers sustainable investment opportunities but also empowers local drivers, supports the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), and contributes to mobility infrastructure growth in emerging markets.With MUSUBI’s proven adoption, MVL now plans to expand into new regions through strategic partnerships with local operators and regulators, bringing vehicle tokenization and DeFi-backed yields to a broader global audience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.