TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CAFE Launches Audio Lab to Amplify Cannabis Culture Through Music and AIToronto’s pioneering cannabis brand debuts its first musical persona, Maple Reef, with the single “ Haze Made of Stories ,” chronicling a decade of counterculture influence.CAFE, Toronto’s most recognized cannabis dispensary and cultural touchstone, announces the launch of CAFE Audio Lab, a new creative initiative aimed at blending music, memory, and community. Its inaugural release, “Haze Made of Stories,” introduces a genre-defying AI persona named Maple Reef — a sonic tribute to the people, energy, and legacy that have shaped CAFE into a cultural institution.The single is now streaming on all major platforms and signals the start of a series of artist collaborations and releases, each inspired by the real-life moments that have defined the CAFE movement and legalization of cannabis in general.“We built more than a cannabis brand — we built a feeling, a soundtrack, a community,” said a CAFE representative. “With Audio Lab, we’re bringing those stories to life in a new medium, and inviting everyone to listen back.” “Haze Made of Stories”: A Soundtrack to Toronto’s Weed RenaissanceThe track’s lyrics evoke scenes familiar to thousands of CAFE patrons: long lines under lamplight, the hum of rolling papers, the shared exhale of collective rebellion. Critics have called it “Toronto’s Hotel California,” not just for its emotional resonance, but for the lore that surrounds it.While cannabis regulation reshaped the industry, CAFE remained a cultural outlier — a fixture on the street and in the underground, known for crafting experiences as carefully as it curated its product. From community events to local art activations, charity drives to viral campaigns, CAFE became both a destination and an idea. “Haze Made of Stories” captures that ethos , setting it to a dreamy rock arrangement layered with melancholy and graceful defiance.Music Meets Memory: The Rise of Maple ReefThe artist behind the single, Maple Reef, is an AI persona developed by CAFE Audio Lab to explore the emotional landscape of cannabis culture. The voice may be synthetic, but the stories behind the songs are real — drawn from nearly a decade of customer experiences, staff contributions, and the creative chaos that defined the CAFE timeline.CAFE Audio Lab plans to develop additional personas that reflect different musical styles, voices, and aspects of the brand’s community. The lab will also collaborate with Toronto-based musicians, visual artists, and cultural producers to continue building a platform that uplifts alternative voices in the cannabis space.About CAFEFounded in Toronto, CAFE (Cannabis And Fine Edibles) is known for redefining the cannabis retail experience through a blend of activism, innovation, community inclusivity and cultural immersion. With multiple locations across the city, CAFE is not just a dispensary — it’s a living archive of cannabis culture in Canada.

Haze Made of Stories - Maple Reef - CAFE Audio Lab

