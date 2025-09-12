PitPat Announces September Week2 10km Global Virtual Open Trials with $600 Prize Pool

DeerRun DeerRun

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a global leader in online sports competitions, PitPat is dedicated to merging fitness with cutting-edge technology, enabling users to experience professional-level competition and worldwide athletic networking right from their homes or gyms. This week, PitPat officially announces the launch of the September Week2 Open Trials Group 10km Global Virtual Race, inviting runners from all over the world to take part.The event will take place from 6:00 AM ET on September 12, 2025, to 6:00 AM ET on September 14, 2025. Participants must complete a 10km run within the event window, with rankings determined by fastest completion times. Athletes may enter the lobby up to 15 minutes early and can freely choose their race time during the event period.With a total prize pool of $600, the top 10 finishers will receive tiered cash prizes, while runners ranked 11 through 100 will each earn $4. Additionally, all finishers will be rewarded with 50 bonus points. Participants who joined last week’s Pro League race will also receive an extra $30 in shopping vouchers, helping them upgrade to premium fitness gear.A highlight of this event: the top 40 runners will secure tickets to the upcoming Elite Showdown, paving the way for advancement to the prestigious PitPat Pro League. PitPat has also introduced a new gender-setting rule in its latest update—users can now only change their gender once, so careful selection is encouraged at registration.Kevin Zhang, Founder of PitPat, stated:“Our goal is to continually refine our competition system and interactive experience so that more users can feel a sense of achievement and joy through participation. PitPat is not just a platform—it’s a bridge that connects fitness enthusiasts worldwide. This race provides every runner with a fair stage to compete while offering a chance to step up to higher-level challenges.”Through DeerRun and SupeRun devices, users can seamlessly connect to the PitPat platform, join global virtual races, and enjoy the thrill of running anytime, anywhere—competing alongside athletes from across the globe.Smart Data Tracking for Scientific TrainingPitPat’s partner devices provide real-time tracking of key metrics such as speed, heart rate, and cadence, with built-in analytics that deliver actionable feedback. This enables runners to better understand their condition, optimize training loads, and prevent overtraining injuries. Accurate data tracking helps athletes steadily improve performance, making each training session more purposeful and effective.Immersive Interactive ExperienceTraditional running can feel monotonous, but PitPat transforms it into an engaging experience by integrating smart hardware with a dynamic race system. Runners can see live global rankings and feel the intensity of real competition as if they were on the same track. From open races to pro-level leagues, PitPat’s immersive features make training more exciting, motivating athletes to stay consistent and engaged.Personalized Upgrades and Endless PossibilitiesBeyond providing stable training support, PitPat’s ecosystem offers points rewards and shopping vouchers to help users upgrade devices and unlock features tailored to their goals. Whether aiming to build endurance, lose weight, or chase competitive results, users can combine hardware and software for a customized fitness journey. This flexible upgrade system not only fosters long-term development but also transforms fitness into a rewarding experience full of progress and achievement.About PitPatPitPat is one of the world’s leading online sports platforms, dedicated to building an open and diverse fitness ecosystem through the integration of smart hardware, competition systems, and virtual interaction. Offering a variety of events—from open trials and professional leagues to mileage challenges—PitPat has become the go-to platform for global fitness enthusiasts thanks to its technological strength and vibrant community engagement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.