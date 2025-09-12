Sessions Announces Hearing on Updates to DoD’s Struggling Background Check System

WASHINGTON––Subcommittee on Government Operations Chairman Pete Sessions (R-Texas) today announced a hearing titled “A One Year Update on DoD’s Struggling Background Check System.” Delays to the implementation of the Department of Defense’s (DoD) National Background Investigation Services (NBIS) have increased costs and negatively impacted the personnel vetting system, especially the issuance of security clearances. During the hearing, the panel will review the progress made over the last year in addressing the issues causing delays in NBIS implementation. Members will also hear from witnesses about the best ways to resolve ongoing problems and what actions Congress can take to help overcome these challenges.

“Despite some progress being made to roll out necessary policy changes in the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) during the past year, delayed NBIS implementation has stalled further progress and prevented important personnel vetting issues from being addressed. As DCSA Director David Cattler prepares to retire after committing to major agency improvements in 2024, now is a critical time for Congress to assess what achievements have been accomplished, examine persistent shortcomings, discuss the qualities needed to lead DCSA, and identify the best path forward for the agency. I look forward to hearing from witnesses and evaluating these changes to ensure that the personnel vetting system remains effective, secure, and capable of meeting demands,” said Subcommittee Chairman Sessions.

WHAT: Subcommittee on Government Operations hearing titled “A One Year Update on DoD’s Struggling Background Check System”

DATE: Tuesday, September 16, 2025

TIME: 2:00 P.M. EST

LOCATION: HVC-210, U.S. Capitol Visitor Center

WITNESSES:

David Cattler , Director, Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, U.S. Department of Defense

, Director, Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, U.S. Department of Defense Alissa Czyz, Director, Defense Capabilities and Management, U.S. Government Accountability Office

WATCH: The hearing is open to the public and will be livestreamed here.