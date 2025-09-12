Klimatrol Environmental Systems Ltd. Announces Management Buyout and New Leadership

Jack Maynard and Darrell Pinsent

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Klimatrol Environmental Systems Ltd., a leading provider of hydronic heating and cooling solutions in Ontario, is proud to announce a management buyout led by Jack Maynard and Darrell Pinsent, who have acquired the company from founder and long-time CEO, Mark Euteneier, with support from PE Gate. In line with this transaction, PE Gate reaffirms its goal of investing in lower-mid market businesses by supporting management-buy-outs and offering flexible exit options to business owners looking to retire.This transition marks the next chapter for Klimatrol while ensuring continuity for employees, customers, suppliers, and industry partners. Klimatrol’s longstanding partnership with Rehau will remain central to its offering, ensuring the continued delivery of innovative hydronic solutions to the Ontario market.Jack Maynard, who will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, brings over two decades of proven leadership in HVAC engineering, contracting, sales, and operations. “Klimatrol has an outstanding reputation in the industry, with hydronic solutions built on quality, Engineered for performance and backed by service,” said Maynard. “I am honoured to take on this role and excited to work with Darrell and our team.” Maynard’s career includes serving as President of Johnson Controls Canada, where he drove nationwide growth across HVAC, security, and building controls. He later led Mechanical and Electrical Engineering at WSP and spearheaded a company-wide ERP rollout for more than 14,000 employees.“I am proud of what we have built at Klimatrol over the past three decades,” said Mark Euteneier, who started the company in 1994. “It has been a privilege to work alongside our dedicated employees, suppliers, and customers. I am confident that Jack and Darrell will carry the company’s legacy forward, strengthened by our valued relationships with partners like Rehau and Lindner.”Darrell Pinsent brings over 25 years of experience in mechanical commercial building operations and has been instrumental in Klimatrol’s growth and success. During his time with the company, Darrell has built a strong operations team, expanded customer relationships, and helped position Klimatrol as a leader in Ontario’s hydronic systems market. With this management buyout, he sees his contributions come full circle, transitioning from helping grow the business under Mark’s leadership to now co-leading it into the future. “Working with PE Gate has been a great experience. They were instrumental in helping Jack and I execute the transition smoothly,” said Pinsent. “Their support allowed me to take the next step in my career and I am excited to continue leading Klimatrol forward with our team.”With this leadership transition, Klimatrol is well positioned to build on its strong foundation, leverage its supplier partnerships, and deliver even greater value to customers across Ontario.About Klimatrol Environmental Systems Ltd.Founded in 1992, Klimatrol Environmental Systems Ltd. has become a trusted name in hydronic heating and cooling solutions across Ontario. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Klimatrol partners with industry leaders such as Rehau and Lindner to deliver advanced systems for commercial and residential clients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.