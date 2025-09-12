Carrie Butler to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carrie Butler, college educator and psychotherapist, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on fostering civic engagement and empowering youth through education.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Butler will explore how to inspire young people to embrace their freedoms through respectful dialogue and knowledge. She breaks down how faith and integrity can strengthen community initiatives, fostering unity and empowerment. Viewers will walk away with practical insights on building stronger, engaged communities through education.“Empowering young people with knowledge builds a stronger, engaged community,” said Butler.Carrie’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/carrie-butler

