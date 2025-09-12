Governor Newsom announces appointments 9.11.25

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Andrew “Andy” Nakahata, of San Francisco, has been appointed Executive Director of the California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank. Nakahata has been Chief Deputy Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer at the California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank since 2025. He was Director and Western Region Head of Public Finance at TD Securities LLC from 2024 to 2025. Nakahata was Managing Director and Regional Head of Public Finance for the West Region at UBS Financial Services Inc. from 2017 to 2024. He was Managing Director and Head of the West Region at the National Public Finance Guarantee Corporation from 2015 to 2017. Nakahata was Director and Co-Head of the Higher Education Group at Citigroup from 2010 to 2015. He was an Executive Director at J.P. Morgan from 2009 to 2010. Nakahata was Vice President of Public Sector and Infrastructure Banking at Goldman Sachs & Co. from 1994 to 2010. He is Treasurer of the Board of Trustees at San Francisco University High School and member of the Board of Directors of Asian Americans in Public Finance. Nakahata earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Yale University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Wesleyan University. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $214,692. Nakahata is a Democrat.

Steven Yarbrough, of Gold River, has been appointed Deputy Director of Public Safety Communications at the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. Yarbrough has been Radio Communications Branch Manager for Public Safety Communications at the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services since 2024, where he was a Program Management Division Chief from 2020 to 2024. He was an Application Development Manager at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2016 to 2020. Yarbrough was Division Chief of Telecommunication Governance and First Net Program at the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services from 2012 to 2016. He was a Project Cost Coordinator at the California Technology Agency from 2011 to 2012. Yarbrough was Section Chief of Program Support at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2010 to 2011. He was a Telecommunications System Manager at the Office of the Chief Information Officer in 2010. Yarbrough was a Program Fiscal Liaison at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2008 to 2010. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from California State University, Chico. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $172,800. Yarbrough is registered with no party preference.

Steven Yarbrough, of Gold River, has been appointed to the State 911 Advisory Board. Yarbrough has been Radio Communications Branch Manager for Public Safety Communications at the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services since 2024, where he was a Program Management Division Chief from 2020 to 2024. He was an Application Development Manager at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2016 to 2020. Yarbrough was Division Chief of Telecommunication Governance and First Net Program at the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services from 2012 to 2016. He was a Project Cost Coordinator at the California Technology Agency from 2011 to 2012. Yarbrough was Section Chief of Program Support at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2010 to 2011. He was a Telecommunications System Manager at the Office of the Chief Information Officer in 2010. Yarbrough was a Program Fiscal Liaison at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2008 to 2010. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from California State University, Chico. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Yarbrough is registered with no party preference.

Hafsa Kaka, of San Diego, has been appointed Special Advisor on Homelessness and Encampments at the California Department of Transportation. She has been the Senior Advisor on Homelessness at the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom since 2023. Kaka was Director of Homelessness Strategies and Solutions in the Office of San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria from 2021 to 2023. She was the Officer of Homeless Solutions in the City Manager’s Office for the City of Riverside from 2019 to 2021. Kaka was the Homeless Services Manager for the City of Santa Ana from 2018 to 2019. She was an Adjunct Professor at the USC School of Social Work from 2018 to 2019. Kaka was the Homeless System Coordinator at the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority from 2016 to 2018. She was Associate Director of Homelessness Services at Skid Row Lamp Community from 2015 to 2016. Kaka was the Program Manager for Homeless Services at Good Shepherd Center for Homeless Women and Children from 2013 to 2015. She earned a Master of Arts degree in Social Work from the University of Minnesota and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and Criminology from the University of California, Irvine. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $200,004. Hafsa is a Democrat.

David Duncan, of Penryn, has been appointed to the Emergency Medical Services Commission. Duncan has been Medical Director at El Dorado County Emergency Medical Services since 2021. He was Director of the Emergency Medical Services Authority from 2019 to 2021. Duncan was a Staff Emergency Physician at the Mather Veterans Affair Emergency Department from 2016 to 2019. He was Executive Medical Officer and Medical Director at Air Medical Group Holdings/REACH Air Medical Services from 2008 to 2019. Duncan was Medical Director at California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection from 2010 to 2019. He was Medical Director at Placer County Corrections from 2005 to 2020. Duncan was a Staff Emergency Physician at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital from 1995 to 2015. He was a Staff Emergency Physician at Mercy San Juan Hospital from 1996 to 1999. Duncan was a Staff Emergency Physician at University of California, Davis from 1994 to 1996. He is Member of the American Medical Association. He earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from University of California, San Diego and a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Biology from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Duncan is a Democrat.

Amanda Ward, of Yucaipa, has been appointed to the Emergency Medical Services Commission. Ward has been Associate Dean of Public Safety at Crafton Hills College since 2024, where she has held multiple roles since 2002, including Skills Instructor, Adjunct Faculty, and Professor. She was an Emergency Medical Technician and Paramedic at American Medical Response from 2002 to 2015. Ward is a Member of the California Emergency Medical Services Educators Association. She earned a Master of Education degree in Adult Education and Training from University of Phoenix and a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Safety and Emergency Management from Grand Canyon University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Ward is registered with no party preference.

Sean Edwards, of Carmel, has been appointed to the Emergency Medical Services Commission. Edwards has been a Fire Captain Paramedic at the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection since 2023, where he has held multiple positions since 2012, including Fire Captain, Fire Apparatus Engineer, Paramedic, and Firefighter Paramedic. He was a Jump Medic and Firefighter at Auto Club Speedway from 2009 to 2013. Edwards held multiple roles at American Medical Response from 2003 to 2013, including Paramedic and Emergency Medical Technician. He was a Ski Patrol at Mountain High Ski Resorts from 2010 to 2012. Edwards was an Emergency Medical Technician at Pharoah’s Lost Kingdom from 2003 to 2005. He is a Union Representative on the Emergency Medical Services Committee at the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and Member of the State Bargaining Team at CALFIRE Local 2881 and Monterey County Urban Search and Rescue Team. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Edwards is a Democrat.

Jennifer Shepard, of Santa Clarita, has been appointed to the Emergency Medical Services Commission. Shepard has been a Deputy Paramedic at the Los Angeles County Sherrif’s Department since 2011. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Shepard is a Republican.