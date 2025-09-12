California Turkish American Association Announces the 2nd Annual San Francisco Turkish Festival at Embarcadero Plaza

At the first-ever Turkish Festival in San Francisco, we welcomed over 3,000 visitors. Legacy of Centuries, Voices from the Asian Steppes

Turkish American Association presents the 2nd Annual San Francisco Turkish Festival, Sept 27–28, 2025 at Embarcadero Plaza with Turkic communities joining in.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The California Turkish American Association (TAAC) is proud to announce the 2nd Annual San Francisco Turkish Festival, taking place on September 27–28, 2025, at Embarcadero Plaza in the heart of San Francisco.“After last year’s success with over 3,000 attendees, this year’s Turkish Festival is growing into a two-day cultural celebration, uniting communities from across the Bay Area and beyond. The festival will also include representatives from the American Turko-Tatar Association, Azerbaijan Cultural Society, Bay Area Kazakh Community, Turkmenistan Citizens, Uyghur Culture Advancement Association, and the Uzbek Community Center.The festival will feature:• Traditional Turkish arts and crafts including Ebru (marbling), calligraphy, Hereke silk carpet weaving (visitors can watch how the world’s finest silk carpets are woven), and Kütahya ceramics• Music and dance performances such as Mevlevi whirling dervishes, Zeybek, Artvin, and Silifke folk dances, live Turkish music and concerts, along with performances by Azerbaijani, Kazakh, and Uyghur cultural groups• Turkish cuisine with a wide variety of food vendors serving authentic flavors• More than 30 vendors showcasing Turkish products, artistry, and community organizations• Special exhibits including Anatolian Kangal and Anatolian Shepherd dogs — living symbols of Turkish heritageThe festival will once again receive support from the Turkish Consulate General in Los Angeles and will serve as a cultural bridge, highlighting the richness of Turkey’s traditions while strengthening ties with the broader Bay Area community."Our goal is to bring people together through art, music, food, and shared traditions," said the Board of the California Turkish American Association. "This festival is not just for the Turkish community but for everyone who wants to experience and celebrate the beauty of Turkish and Turkic culture. "The 2nd San Francisco Turkish Festival is free and open to the public.Regards,Nalan Ozisik,650-380-6069, president@taaca.orgPresident, Turkish American Association of CaliforniaDates: September 27–28, 2025Location: Embarcadero Plaza, San Francisco, CAMore Info: Instagram: @calturks, web site: turkfestsf.org, www.taaca.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.