Top Atlanta Plastic Surgery Practice Welcomes Dr. Greg Lee to Elevate Patient Care

Georgia Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery announces the addition of Dr. Greg Lee, MD, PhD, MPH, as the newest member of its distinguished surgical team

We are excited to welcome Dr. Lee. His breadth of expertise from facial rejuvenation to male enhancement, will allow us to meet the unique needs of more patients seeking world-class aesthetic care.”
— Dr Stanley Okoro
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Lee brings advanced training and expertise in a broad range of aesthetic procedures for men and women. His clinical focus includes but not limited to:
• Facial Rejuvenation: injectable fillers, deep plane face and neck lift, rhinoplasty, eyelid procedures, and skin tightening procedures.
• Breast Procedures: breast augmentation with implants, breast lift, breast reduction.
• Body Contouring: liposuction, tummy tuck, Brazilian butt lift (BBL), Mommy Makeover.
• Male Enhancement Procedures and other advanced cosmetic treatments.

With this expanded service offering, Georgia Plastic strengthens its commitment to delivering comprehensive and natural-looking aesthetic outcomes for its diverse patient population.

He joins Dr. Stanley Okoro, one of Atlanta’s most recognized top plastic surgeons, who has been named Best Plastic Surgeon in Atlanta by Best Self Magazine for ten consecutive years and honored multiple times as a Top Doctor in Atlanta by Castle Connolly and The Atlantan Magazine.

“It’s an honor to be part of a top plastic surgery practice so deeply committed to excellence in patient care.” said Dr. Greg Lee. “I look forward to helping patients achieve natural, personalized results using the most advanced surgical and nonsurgical techniques available.”
Patients can schedule consultations with Dr. Lee by calling Georgia Plastic at (770) 464-5485.

About Georgia Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Georgia Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery is a premier cosmetic surgery practice serving Atlanta and the surrounding areas. Led by Dr. Stanley Okoro, the practice is nationally recognized for excellence in aesthetic plastic surgery. With a focus on innovation, safety, and patient-centered care, Georgia Plastic offers a full spectrum of advanced surgical and nonsurgical treatments.

Dr. STANLEY OKORO
Georgia Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
+1 770-464-5485
info@georgiaplastic.com
