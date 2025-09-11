Submit Release
Berlin/ VCOR, DC, ARREST ON WARRANT

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3006407

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock                             

STATION: Berlin Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: September 11, 2025, at approximately 1315 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 36 State Drive, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Disorderly Conduct, Arrest on a Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Estelle Wickwire                        

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Carol-Ann Labbe-Thibouthot

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On September 11, 2025, at approximately 1315 hours, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks received a report of tumultuous behavior that occurred in a moving vehicle and in the parking lot of an apartment complex located at 36 State Drive, in Waterbury. Subsequent investigation revealed Estelle Wickwire (56) of Waterbury, VT, acted in a tumultuous manner towards Carol-Ann Labbe-Thibouthot (38) of Waterbury, VT. This behavior is a violation of Wickwire’s court ordered Conditions of Release. Additionally, Wickwire committed the offense of Disorderly Conduct while in the vehicle and in the parking lot of 36 State Drive.

 

It was discovered Wickwire had an active arrest warrant stemming from an incident that occurred on September 09, 2025, in which, she failed to appear at the ordered court hearing.

 

Wickwire was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Wickwire was issued a citation to appear at the Washington County Criminal Court on September 12, 2025, at 1230 hours. Per her warrant, Estelle was transported to the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility for lodging.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: September 12, 2025, at 1230 hours           

COURT: Washington

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $100

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

