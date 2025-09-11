Berlin/ VCOR, DC, ARREST ON WARRANT
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3006407
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: September 11, 2025, at approximately 1315 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 36 State Drive, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Disorderly Conduct, Arrest on a Warrant
ACCUSED: Estelle Wickwire
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VICTIM: Carol-Ann Labbe-Thibouthot
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 11, 2025, at approximately 1315 hours, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks received a report of tumultuous behavior that occurred in a moving vehicle and in the parking lot of an apartment complex located at 36 State Drive, in Waterbury. Subsequent investigation revealed Estelle Wickwire (56) of Waterbury, VT, acted in a tumultuous manner towards Carol-Ann Labbe-Thibouthot (38) of Waterbury, VT. This behavior is a violation of Wickwire’s court ordered Conditions of Release. Additionally, Wickwire committed the offense of Disorderly Conduct while in the vehicle and in the parking lot of 36 State Drive.
It was discovered Wickwire had an active arrest warrant stemming from an incident that occurred on September 09, 2025, in which, she failed to appear at the ordered court hearing.
Wickwire was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Wickwire was issued a citation to appear at the Washington County Criminal Court on September 12, 2025, at 1230 hours. Per her warrant, Estelle was transported to the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility for lodging.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: September 12, 2025, at 1230 hours
COURT: Washington
LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $100
MUG SHOT: Attached
