Neurologist Dr. Ryan Williamson Launches The Incredible Brain: Proven Science Behind Living a Longer, Healthier, More Impactful Life

Board-certified neurologist, Navy veteran, and longevity expert Dr. Ryan Williamson has officially released his highly anticipated book, The Incredible Brain.



Drawing from years of clinical experience at world-renowned hospitals across the country, cutting-edge neuroscience, and his own personal journey through grief and burnout, Dr. Williamson delivers a science-backed roadmap to optimizing brain health, preventing cognitive decline, and extending both lifespan and healthspan.



“Too often, people wait until a diagnosis or a clear decline in their performance before they are forced to change,” says Dr. Williamson. “The Incredible Brain is about taking back control before that happens. It’s about creating a lifestyle that allows you to perform at your highest level today, while protecting your brain and body for decades to come.”



We all tell ourselves that we have time, but in reality, it’s easy to miss taking care of ourselves, especially our brain. We don’t realize that diagnoses like Alzheimer’s, strokes, or Parkinson’s are intimately connected to our decisions today. This book shows you how to not just protect your health, but to protect your career, your dreams and your future.



Inside The Incredible Brain, readers will discover:

The 12 mechanisms of aging and how they impact both the brain and the body

Proven, and simple, strategies to improve sleep, nutrition, exercise, and stress resilience

How to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s, stroke, and neurodegenerative disease

The science of habit formation and sustainable change

Why purpose and clarity are as important as diet and exercise in longevity



Unlike quick-fix health fads, The Incredible Brain provides a comprehensive, practical framework designed for business owners, CEOs, and high-achieving professionals who demand both short-term performance and long-term vitality.



Dr. Williamson hopes the book will serve as both a wake-up call and an empowering toolkit for everyone.



“Success without health is short-lived,” he explains. “This book is about helping people stop running on empty and start building a foundation that supports their energy, focus, and purpose for years to come.”



The Incredible Brain is now available wherever books are sold.



About Dr. Ryan Williamson

Dr. Ryan Williamson is a board-certified neurologist and longevity expert dedicated to helping high-performing professionals optimize their health, prevent decline, and build purposeful, sustainable lives. He is the founder of Transcend Health, a proud Navy Veteran and prides himself on helping people improve their lives and their future.

