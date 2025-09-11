Travel Advisory: New Traffic Pattern Begins This Weekend at the Moosup Valley Road Bridge in Foster

RHODE ISLAND, September 11 - As part of an ongoing multibridge replacement project, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is scheduled to switch traffic to the newly rebuilt side of the Moosup Valley Road Bridge on Friday night, September 12, at 8 p.m. The bridge carries Moosup Valley Road, between Potter Road and the Tyler Free Library, in Foster.

In the past year, RIDOT demolished and rebuilt the portion of the bridge that normally carries eastbound traffic. The traffic shift will direct the same single-lane, alternating traffic pattern onto this new section of the bridge while RIDOT demolishes and rebuilds the other half. The temporary traffic signal controlling the single lane of traffic over the bridge will remain in place through this next phase.

RIDOT has not observed any significant travel delay caused by this work. RIDOT intends to complete the project and reopen the bridge to two-way traffic by the end of 2026.

Along with the Moosup Valley Road Bridge, RIDOT is currently replacing two other bridges in Foster as part of this $11.5 million project. The Rams Tail Road and Mill Road bridges, which are closed for construction, are scheduled for completion by mid-fall.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.

This bridge replacement project is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.