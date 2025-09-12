Love. Lies. and Libidos. A Raw, Electrifying Book About Desire, Reckoning, and Reclaiming the Self

NEW YORK, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At first glance, desire can feel like salvation: a wild, sweet current that rearranges priorities and rewrites the rules. In love. Lies. and Libidos ., Stephanie Todd takes readers inside that heat the dizzying highs, the questions that follow, and the slow, fierce work of finding one’s footing again.Unflinching Candor and Emotional InsightTodd writes with an unflinching candor that moves from breathless attraction to the fragile moments when life must be reassessed. The book pulls readers through the intensity of romantic longing and the unsettling discoveries that force a recalibration of trust, intimacy, and self-worth. Rather than handing out answers, it offers an intimate witness to what it means to want badly, to be wounded, and to learn how to want for yourself.Pleasure, Power, and ReclamationThis is a story about how erotic life and emotional life can collide how pleasure and power can become confused and about the reclamation that comes after the confusion. Todd’s prose is sensory and immediate; her reflections are practical and humane. These pages speak directly to anyone who has ever wondered whether desire was masking a deeper need, and what it takes to build a sturdier, kinder life afterward.Availabilitylove. Lies. and Libidos. will be available September 27, 2025, at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and independent bookstores. For readers seeking a fearless, compassionate look at desire and recovery, this book offers both heat and heart—an invitation to reckon and to heal.About Stephanie ToddStephanie Todd writes honestly about hunger, pleasure, and the slow, astonishing work of putting herself back together. She is the founder of WholeHearted, a brand born from a belief that beauty and care should do no harm, and host of Live Your Soles Purpose, a podcast where candid conversations about desire and healing unfold. A mother of two based in Phoenix, Todd writes so that others can feel less alone.

