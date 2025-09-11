61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia – Collateral Event from Macao, China “Jacone’s Polyphony” selected for exhibition in Italy next year

MACAU, September 11 - The selected proposal for the “61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia – Collateral Event from Macao, China”, organised by the Macao Museum of Art (MAM, from the Portuguese acronym), under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), was announced. The exhibition proposal the “Jacone’s Polyphony” submitted by curators Feng Yan and Ng Sio Ieng, and jointly created by Macao artists Fok Hoi Seng, O Chi Wai, and Lei Fung Ieng, was selected to represent Macao at the Biennale in Venice, Italy in May next year.

The selection of exhibition proposals for the Collateral Event from Macao, China was carried out through rigorous procedures in accordance with the regulations. IC invited outstanding curators/groups from the Local Curatorial Project of the “Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2025” to submit proposals, and a total of six proposals were received. The adjudicating panel was composed of renowned independent art curator and critic, Feng Boyi; the Vice Principal of Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, Hu Bin; and the representative of IC, Tong Chong. The selection of the exhibition proposal was based on criteria such as extent of pertinence to the theme of the event, concept, foresight, academic rigor, originality, novelty, uniqueness of the work, feasibility and operability of the proposal, through which the best proposal was ultimately selected.

The selected proposal “Jacone’s Polyphony” revolves around the creative trajectory and cultural integration and exploration of artist Wu Li (known in Portuguese as Jacone), who studied theology in Macao in the early Qing Dynasty. With “polyphony” as the narrative logic, the work creates a multicultural dialogue across time and space between history and contemporary times. Echoing the theme of this Biennial “In Minor Keys”, it explores the flow and integration of culture, faith, and spirit in the context of globalization, exploring the path to cross-cultural understanding and self-dialogue while maintaining cultural uniqueness, showcasing Macao’s unique DNA as an important node for cultural exchange between China and the West.

The adjudicating panel praised the proposal’s approach, drawing on Wu Li’s historical connection to Macao, transcending religious and cultural backgrounds to resonate with the context of Venice, Italy. It demonstrates its academic depth and originality, embodying not only cultural fluidity and spiritual dialogue, but also the existence of Macao’s diverse cultural history and contemporary vitality. Curators Feng Yan and Ng Sio Ieng have been active in the contemporary art circle, whereas Fok Hoi Seng, O Chi Wai, and Lei Fung Ieng are young Macao artists who have participated in numerous outstanding international exhibitions and art projects and are good at exploring cultural identity and cross-regional dialogue.

Established in 1895, the “International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia” is the world’s largest and oldest international contemporary art event. The 2026 Biennale, themed “In Minor Keys”, was proposed by renowned curator Koyo Kouoh, aiming to create a polyphonic artistic gathering highlighting diverse voices and marginalized narratives in global culture. MAM has actively participated in this international platform since 2007, continuously promoting the unique charm and creative force of Macao’s contemporary art to the world, bringing important insights and expectations to the industry and the public.