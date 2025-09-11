WTT Champions Macao 2025 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group – third day concluded

MACAU, September 11 - WTT Champions Macao 2025 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, World Table Tennis (WTT) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), and co-organized by the Macao Table Tennis General Association, continued today (11 September) at the Macao East Asian Games Dome. China’s Wang Chuqin, Zhu Yuling of Macao, China along with several other players secured passage to the quarterfinals.

The Round-of-32 matches concluded during the first session today. In the men’s singles, China’s Xue Fei, a replacement entrant, faced current world number three Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan. Although Harimoto opened the first game with a 5-2 lead, Xue Fei shifted the momentum, breaking his opponent’s rhythm and powering through three consecutive games to claim a 3-0 victory (11-8, 11-8, 11-9). Chen Yuanyu of China battled through five games against Egypt’s Omar Assar, eventually prevailing 3-2 (3-11, 11-6, 11-13, 11-8, 11-8). Meanwhile, Jang Woojin of Korea Republic recorded a 3-1 win (5-11, 11-6, 12-10, 11-8) over Sweden’s Anton Kallberg.

In the women’s singles, Chen Yi of China delivered a solid performance, defeating Kim Nayeong of Korea Republic 3-1 (8-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-4) to reach the Round of 16. Hong Kong, China’s Doo Hoi Kem impressed with a straight-set victory (11-4, 11-9, 11-8) over Minhyung Jee of Australia. Meanwhile, Germany’s Ying Han overcame Britt Eerland of the Netherlands 3-1 (11-2, 7-11, 11-9, 11-2) to book her place in the next round.

Wang Chuqin and Zhu Yuling advanced to the quarterfinals

The Round-of-16 matches commenced in today’s evening session. In the men’s singles, Wang Chuqin of China faced Jonathan Groth of Denmark. After dropping the opening game, Wang adjusted his play to take the next three games in succession (7-11, 11-7, 11-6, 11-2) to reach the quarterfinals. Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei met Simon Gauzy of France and demonstrated his superiority to secure a 3-1 victory (7-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-6). Germany’s Benedikt Duda also progressed with a 3-1 win (9-11, 11-6, 11-4, 11-9) over Thibault Poret of France.

In the women’s singles, Zhu Yuling of Macao, China, produced a steady performance to defeat Bruna Takahashi of Brazil 3-0 (11-8, 11-5, 11-7) and advance to the quarterfinals. Wang Yidi of China faced Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico. After the two players traded the first four games, Wang missed key points in the decider (11-7, 5-11, 11-4, 9-11, 10-12) to crash out of the competition.

The results of 11 September are as follows:

Event Players Results Men’s singles - Round of 32 CHEN Yuanyu (China) vs Omar ASSAR (Egypt) 3-2 XUE Fei (China) vs Tomokazu HARIMOTO (Japan) 3-0 Anton KALLBERG (Sweden) vs JANG Woojin (Korea Republic) 1-3 Women’s singles - Round of 32 DOO Hoi Kem (Hong Kong, China) vs Minhyung JEE (Australia) 3-0 Britt EERLAND (Netherlands) vs Ying HAN (Germany) 1-3 CHEN Yi (China) vs KIM Nayeong (Korea Republic) 3-1 Men’s singles - Round of 16 LIN Yun-Ju (Chinese Taipei) vs Simon GAUZY (France) 3-1 Jonathan GROTH (Denmark) vs WANG Chuqin (China) 1-3 Benedikt DUDA (Germany) vs Thibault PORET (France) 3-1 Women’s singles - Round of 16 Adriana DIAZ (Puerto Rico) vs WANG Yidi (China) 3-2 ZHU Yuling (Macao, China) vs Bruna TAKAHASHI (Brazil) 3-0

The tournament continues tomorrow (12 September) with a series of Round-of-16 matches involving several Chinese players. In the men’s singles, Lin Shidong and Xue Fei will face Oh Junsung and Jang Woojin of Korea Republic, respectively, while Chen Yuanyu will meet Anders Lind of Denmark. In the women’s singles, Sun Yingsha will take on Bernadette Szocs of Romania. Wang Manyu is set to meet Japan’s Hina Hayata, and Kuai Man will be up against Mima Ito. Chen Xingtong and Chen Yi will face off against Doo Hoi Kem of Hong Kong, China, and Ying Han of Germany.

Round of 16 matches

Event Time Matchup Women's Singles - Round of 16 12:00 DOO Hoi Kem (Hong Kong, China) vs CHEN Xingtong (China) Men's Singles - Round of 16 12:35 Quadri ARUNA (Nigeria) vs Patrick FRANZISKA (Germany) Women's Singles - Round of 16 13:10 Satsuki ODO (Japan) vs Miwa HARIMOTO (Japan) Men's Singles - Round of 16 13:45 CHEN Yuanyu (China) vs Anders LIND (Denmark) Women's Singles - Round of 16 14:20 Hina HAYATA (Japan) vs WANG Manyu (China) Men's Singles - Round of 16 14:55 LIN Shidong (China) vs OH Junsung (Korea Republic) Women's Singles - Round of 16 18:30 CHEN Yi (China) vs Ying HAN (Germany) Men's Singles - Round of 16 19:05 JANG Woojin (Korea Republic) vs XUE Fei (China) Women's Singles - Round of 16 19:40 KUAI Man (China) vs Mima ITO (Japan) Men's Singles - Round of 16 20:15 Hugo CALDERANO (Brazil) vs Dang QIU (Germany) Women's Singles - Round of 16 20:50 SUN Yingsha (China) vs Bernadette SZOCS (Romania)

Members of the public and visitors who wish to attend may continue to purchase tickets through the Maoyan mobile app and mini program. Each person may purchase a maximum of four tickets per transaction. Admission is required for all spectators aged three and above, while children under the age of three who do not occupy a seat may enter free of charge when accompanied by a paying adult. Each adult may bring only one child with free admission, and the child must be accompanied at all times. The organizers remind the public to purchase tickets only through authorized channels and strongly advise against reselling tickets at inflated prices.

Tickets for 9 September allow entry starting 60 minutes before the competition begins. For those who have purchased tickets in advance via the MacauTicket.com website or mobile application, tickets can be collected at the on-site ticket office from two hours before the first match of the day. To collect tickets, purchasers must present their booking confirmation, the registered phone number, and valid identification. If a representative collects tickets on behalf of the purchaser, they must present the booking confirmation, the registered phone number, a copy of the ticket holder’s identification document, an authorization letter, and their own valid identification.

For details, please visit the event’s website at wttmacao.sport.gov.mo or the World Table Tennis website at worldtabletennis.com, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.

