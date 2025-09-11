Affton License Office Transitions to New Contractor

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) has accepted a new management proposal for the Affton License Office. The contract has been awarded to York Management Group, LLC.

The current license office, located at 9513 Gravois Road, will close at end of business on Wednesday, September 17. The office, under the new management, will reopen on Monday, September 22, at the same location. The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM. Phone: (314) 631-1311.

While the office is closed, DOR encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

• South County License Office – 111 Concord Plaza Center, St. Louis

• South Kingshighway License Office – 4628 S. Kingshighway, St. Louis

• Maplewood License Office – 3238 Laclede Station Road

All Missouri license office contracts are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but governed by the Missouri Department of Revenue. A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

Phone-in Registration - to find a license office that accepts phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals.

- to find a license office that accepts phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals. License Plate Renewal - to see if your county participates in sharing personal property tax information with DOR.

- to see if your county participates in sharing personal property tax information with DOR. Renewal Requirements Inquiry - to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.

- to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. DORA Chatbot - to get answers 24/7 with the help of DOR’s chatbot, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle, and driver licensing questions.

