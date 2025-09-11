ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Sept. 12-15) - Phoenix Area

: Westbound I-10 traffic approaching the closure can detour on northbound I-17 starting near Sky Harbor Airport and access westbound I-10 at the “Stack” north of Van Buren Street.

Westbound I-10 ramp to southbound I-17 at the “Stack” interchange

and Seventh Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Sunday

Northbound Loop 101

(Pima Freeway)

closed

between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive/Pima Road

in Scottsdale

from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

(Sept. 15) for widening project.

Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Via De Ventura and 90th Street also closed. Detours

: Consider alternate routes to avoid delays. Traffic exiting at Shea Boulevard can travel west to northbound Scottsdale Road to reach Loop 101.

Note