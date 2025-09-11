ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Sept. 12-15) - Phoenix Area
PHOENIX – Improvement projects will require closures along some Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Sept. 12-15), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan on using detour routes as needed while the following weekend restrictions are in place:
- Westbound Interstate 10 closed between the I-17 “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport and Seventh Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 14) for scheduled maintenance and inspection work. Westbound I-10 ramp to southbound I-17 at the “Stack” interchange west of 19th Avenue also closed. Southbound SR 51 and westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) ramps to westbound I-10 at the “Mini-Stack interchange closed. Detour: Westbound I-10 traffic approaching the closure can detour on northbound I-17 starting near Sky Harbor Airport and access westbound I-10 at the “Stack” north of Van Buren Street.
- Northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive/Pima Road in Scottsdale from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 15) for widening project. Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Via De Ventura and 90th Street also closed. Detours: Consider alternate routes to avoid delays. Traffic exiting at Shea Boulevard can travel west to northbound Scottsdale Road to reach Loop 101. Note: Arizona Cardinals fans who normally use northbound Loop 101 to travel toward Glendale (Sunday game) should allow extra time and consider other routes including westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to northbound SR 51 to reach Loop 101 beyond the closure.
- Both Interstate 17 ramps to westbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 13) for widening project. Detour: Consider using westbound Deer Valley Road or Union Hills Drive to 35th Avenue to reach westbound Loop 101.
- Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) on-ramp at Cooper Road and eastbound off-ramp at Gilbert Road closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 14) for widening project. Eastbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Arizona Avenue also closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 15) and westbound on-ramp at Val Vista Drive closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 14). Detour: Plan on using other nearby ramps.
Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.
Most projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters last November approved Proposition 479, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.
Reminder: Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.