Media Advisory – UVU Shooting Updated Press Release 9/11/25 PM



Orem, Utah —

Search Update – Law Enforcement Personnel continue the search for any and all potential suspects related to this incident. Multiple leads are currently being investigated, but no suspect is in custody.

Photo Release – Screenshots of the potential shooter have been released to the public. These screenshots were pulled from campus security footage just prior to the shooting, which occurred at approximately 12:20 pm MDT. If the public recognizes this individual, they are encouraged to call the tip line listed below.

Reward – The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person responsible for the murder of Charlie Kirk. The reward speaks to the seriousness of this crime and the determination to hold whoever is responsible for this horrific act accountable. By offering $100,000, the FBI is making it absolutely clear – this case is a priority.

Weapon – A high-powered bolt-action rifle was recovered in a wooded area where the shooter had fled. Experts from the FBI are analyzing the weapon. There are reportedly photos of a weapon and various details about that firearm and ammunition, including inscriptions and symbols. At this time, we are not able to provide further details on the content of those inscriptions. Additionally, we are not able to confirm individual photos’ authenticity, as those photos were not released by law enforcement. We are not confirming further details at this time.

Forensic Samples – Investigators have collected a footwear impression, a palm print, and forearm imprints for analysis.

Please Remember – This investigation is fast-moving and constantly evolving. The investigative team is balancing the need to provide information to the public and protect the integrity of the investigation.

Drones – Any drones detected entering the crime scene area will be cited and confiscated if we find crime scene footage through them.

Law enforcement would like to express its gratitude to the public for all their tips. We have received more than 200 so far, and they keep coming in. Investigators rely on the public for help to bring justice in this case. Please continue to submit any information – no tip is too small. There was some confusion about the digital media tip line. The address is www.fbi.gov/utahvalleyshooting – all lowercase. You can also call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Unrelated subject arrested at UVU – At approximately 1100 hours today, a male entered the UVU school grounds and approached the shooting scene. Ignoring police crime scene tape, he entered the secured area and began taking photos of the scene and Law Enforcement Officers. When an agent ordered him to stop and attempted to identify him, the male fled on foot but was soon apprehended by other officers. He has been booked into the Utah County Jail for felony obstruction and trespassing.

For all updates on this investigation, please visit www.fbi.gov/utahvalleyshootingupdates

The UVU campus will be closed for the rest of the week. If students, faculty, or staff need additional information about the campus, please visit uvu.info.

For media partners who want to get on our distribution list for this incident, please fill out this form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe6cNaXS6H4Z1eIT6N5r1wYXWlmL8H5VMmCDygZW3N6M_qXQA/viewform?usp=sharing&ouid=114556101743302954429

Any inquiries regarding visits from federal political leaders should be directed to their offices.

