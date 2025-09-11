Attorney General Rayfield Renews Litigation to Protect Columbia Basin Salmon

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield today announced that the state is resuming litigation against the federal government following its withdrawal from the Resilient Columbia Basin Agreement (RCBA). The federal government’s decision abandons a collaborative plan developed with Oregon, Washington, four Lower Columbia Treaty Tribes, and conservation partners to restore salmon runs, honor treaty obligations, and meet clean energy needs.

“The Resilient Columbia Basin Agreement was a historic opportunity to restore salmon populations, uphold commitments to sovereign tribal nations, and meet our region’s clean energy demands,” said Attorney General Rayfield. “By walking away, the federal government has put salmon and steelhead on the brink of extinction and once again broken promises to tribal partners. Extinction is not an option. Oregon will return to court to hold the federal government accountable and ensure these iconic fish runs have a future.”

Oregon will seek an injunction to address the urgent needs of the fish, including changes to operation of the hydropower system, to protect salmon during next spring’s downstream migration, maximizing their chance of survival and return as adults.