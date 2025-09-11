The Republican Recap: Week of September 8, 2025

Here’s a recap of what Republicans achieved on the House Floor this week:

Modernizing Defense Acquisition and Establishing Peace Through Strength ✅

This week, House Republicans passed legislation to implement President Trump’s Peace Through Strength agenda and restore our fighting force to greatness, codifying all or parts of 15 of President Trump’s Executive Orders and over 30 legislative provisions requested by the Administration. The FY26 NDAA specifically focuses on reforming our broken acquisition system, which is slow, inefficient, and doesn’t meet the needs of our warfighters. The SPEED Act gets rid of burdensome red tape to streamline the delivery and development of new capabilities that our warfighters desperately need. It establishes the BOOST program to align promising technologies with operational needs, removes regulatory burdens, and speeds up the requirements process for defense acquisition.

To ensure our warfighters are supported, the legislation includes a 3.8 percent pay raise for all servicemembers, widens access to healthcare and childcare, and improves housing and education. Additionally, the bill works to counter adversaries such as China and enhance U.S. posture in the Indo-Pacific region, strengthen nuclear deterrence and missile defense, and fund Trump priorities such as the Golden Dome, F-47, autonomous systems, and new battle force ships. The bill also fully funds the deployment of troops to the border and authorizes almost $1 billion to combat drug traffickers.

While investing in innovation and streamlining development to ensure our fighting force remains the strongest in the world, the FY26 NDAA also cuts woke programs and wasteful spending to keep our Armed Forces focused on their core mission: keeping our nation safe. Our legislation cuts DEI programs, bans Critical Race Theory, ends ‘Green New Scam’ initiatives, stops affirmative action at service academies, and saves $20 billion with DOGE cuts and reforms.

H.R. 3838, the Streamlining Procurement for Effective Execution and Delivery (SPEED) and National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026, sponsored by Chairman Mike Rogers, strengthens our national defense and the lethality of our fighting force by reforming defense acquisition, improving servicemember quality of life, investing in top defense priorities such as the Golden Dome, securing our border, revitalizing the defense industrial base, supporting our allies, and cutting wasteful spending and radical Left initiatives from our military.

“This week’s vote to advance the FY26 NDAA is a vote to modernize our military, support our troops, and restore American deterrence. As we face the most complex global threat environment since WWII, it’s critical that the United States has a ready, capable, and lethal fighting force to secure our homeland. Along with the One Big, Beautiful Bill, the FY26 NDAA makes a generational investment in our national defense and implements President Trump’s Peace Through Strength agenda,” said Chairman Rogers. “At the core of this bill is a fundamental reform of the Pentagon’s acquisition process. The FY26 NDAA cuts red tape, streamlines bureaucracy, and refocuses acquisition on its most important mission: getting our warfighters what they need when they need it. In addition to modernizing our military and accelerating innovative technologies, the FY26 NDAA invests in the men and women who serve our country, with a 3.8% payraise for all servicemembers and improved schools, housing, and access to healthcare. The FY26 NDAA is a strong bipartisan bill that delivers for our warfighters and deters our adversaries. I look forward to advancing it to the president’s desk.”

What Members Said:

“This NDAA continues to root out the Biden-era policies that detracted from our main goal, which, of course, is winning and fighting our nation's wars, and even better, deterring, so we don't have to fight them in the first place. DEI is gone, merit is back. Standards are high. Our servicemen and women will once again be the most highly trained, ready fighting force the world has ever known. In the last year, recruitment and retention soared, and as a result, this NDAA gives the services the end strength they need to build and sustain a force equal to the mission,” said Rep. Pat Fallon. “As our men and women in uniform are our priority, the NDAA authorizes a 3.8% servicemember raise, and that's much needed. It also extends special pay authorities to attract and retain the best talent in some of the most critical career fields. Additionally, we are enhancing the subcommittee's oversight of the military health system and remain committed to addressing the persistent shortage of childcare for our service members through expansions of childcare pilot programs. Finally, this NDAA continues to deliver on our long-term goals of increasing quality of life because that's the one thing that's most important, and the Chairman has done a fabulous job at that.” Rep. Joe Wilson that H.R. 3838 works to improve the acquisition system and ensures our troops have what they need before they need it to improve our ability to deter adversaries. highlighted that H.R. 3838 works to improve the acquisition system and ensures our troops have what they need before they need it to improve our ability to deter adversaries.

In addition to their disastrous open border policies and resulting historic illegal border crossings, the Biden Administration also failed to prosecute the illegals who defied U.S. immigration law in a timely manner and remove them from our country. Between January 2021 and January 2024, the Biden Administration prosecuted less than 1,000 illegal entry cases per month, reducing deterrence and undermining our rule of law. This lack of consequences due to Biden’s refusal to enforce our laws provided incentive for migrants to continue entering and reentering the U.S. illegally, knowing most likely they’d be released.

Under current law, migrants face a fine and up to six months in prison for a first illegal entry, a fine and up to two years in prison for a second illegal entry, and a fine and up to two years in prison for illegal reentry. A migrant who illegally reenters after being convicted of a felony or three or more misdemeanors can face up to 10 years in prison, with aliens who illegally reenter after an aggravated felony conviction can face up to 20 years.

We cannot allow illegal immigration to go unpunished or undeterred. Migrants who disregard our immigration laws, particularly more than once, have demonstrated their willingness to break our laws: why wouldn’t they disregard other laws, as well? Over 70 percent of the aliens charged for illegally reentering the U.S. in fiscal year 2023 had criminal records. House Republicans passed legislation to strengthen current law with harsher penalties to better deter criminal migrants from entering the U.S. illegally and provide more resources to prosecute illegals who entered under Biden.

H.R. 3486, the Stop Illegal Entry Act, introduced by Rep. Stephanie Bice, increases penalties for aliens who illegally enter or reenter the United States to discourage migrants from coming to the U.S. illegally and keep criminal aliens that disregard federal immigration law out of American communities.

“The Biden Administration let over 10 million illegal immigrants into the country and failed to prosecute those who defied U.S. immigration law. These individuals included people from countries designated as state sponsors of terror, with 400 illegal aliens on the Terrorist Watch List being encountered at the border. We must deter future illegal immigration and give our law enforcement and border patrol officers the tools they need to hold dangerous criminals accountable. This is why I was proud to see my colleagues vote to pass the Stop Illegal Entry Act. This legislation increases penalties for illegal aliens who re-enter the United States, as well as those in the United States who have committed felonies. President Trump has delivered on his promise to secure the border, but we have more work to do to safeguard and protect our communities. This is another step in the right direction,” said Rep. Bice.