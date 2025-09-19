The Republican Recap: Week of September 15, 2025

Here’s a recap of what Republicans achieved on the House Floor this week: Honoring the Life and Legacy of Charlie Kirk ✅ Last week, our nation lost an American patriot, loving father of two young children, dedicated husband, conservative warrior, and man of deep faith when Charlie Kirk was assassinated in a horrific act of political violence. Charlie dedicated his life to educating people about civil dialogue while passionately articulating conservative values, never shying from disagreement while always remaining respectful. As Charlie reminded us, “When people stop talking, that’s when you get violence, that is when civil war happens, because you start to think the other side is so evil and they lose their humanity.” Political violence has absolutely no place in our country. America was built on the freedom to peacefully share your beliefs without fear of persecution – to commit violence against a person for differing political views goes against everything we stand for. We must all call out this evil act for what it is – an attack on our democracy – and fight back the way Charlie taught us to: by debating others, standing strong in our beliefs, and spreading our message. Silence isn’t an option. To honor Charlie, we must be courageous and steadfast always. House Republicans passed a resolution to honor Charlie's life and enduring impact. H. Res. 719, sponsored by Speaker Mike Johnson, condemns the assassination of Charlie Kirk and all political violence, commends law enforcement for their efforts to apprehend the monster responsible, offers our deepest sympathies to the Kirk family, honors the life and legacy of Charlie, and calls on all Americans to reject political violence and recommit to respectful debate. “By voting for this resolution, we're making a strong statement on behalf of the Congress,” said Speaker Johnson. “We're telling our constituents, for one thing, that political violence, but also the glorification and celebration of that violence, are profoundly wrong, and that goes against everything we stand for as Americans.” What Members Said: “Charlie talked about why it was so important that we debate our differences, something that shouldn't be a novel issue, Mr. Speaker, something that is part of the foundation of what makes this country great and unique, what separates America from so many other failed examples of government, because we are that experiment in self-governance, in democracy. And part of that ability to self-govern is that we're going to have disagreements and that we have the ability to express those disagreements with each other, but in a civil way, in a way where it doesn't lead to political violence,” said Majority Leader Steve Scalise. “We need to get back to a respect for each other's differences of opinion. And that's what drove him to start a movement at such a young age. Let all young people be inspired by that recognition that the power of ideas still can move a nation. That's what Charlie Kirk reminded all of us. Mr. Speaker, we're never going to forget that. We're never going to forget the legacy of Charlie Kirk, but that legacy will live on and only grow stronger. God bless you, Charlie Kirk.”

Keeping Communities Safe from Soft-on-Crime Policies ✅ Despite rampant violent crime – including against Members of Congress, their staff, and interns – and D.C. Metropolitan Police officers reaching the lowest they have been in the past 50 years, the D.C. Council has continued to enact soft-on-crime policies that put residents and visitors of Washington, D.C., at risk. One area of significant concern is the rise in juvenile crime in D.C. The number of juveniles arrested has risen each year since 2020 and more than 2,000 juveniles were arrested in 2023 and 2024. In 2024, juveniles made up 51.8 percent of all robbery arrests, and as of April of this year, juveniles made up 60 percent of all carjacking arrests. Since assuming the majority, House Republicans have worked tirelessly to combat these radical policies that threaten the safety of everyone in D.C. Now, once again, House Republicans passed legislation to keep Americans safe in our nation’s capital. Our legislation addresses juvenile crime by lowering the age that defines a “youth” from under 25 to under 18, requiring the D.C. Attorney General to create a website with juvenile crime statistics so policymakers can better create policy reforms, and blocking the ability of judges to sentence youth offenders below mandatory minimum sentences. H.R. 4922, the DC CRIMES Act of 2025, introduced by Rep. Byron Donalds, allows Congress to exert their oversight power over the D.C. Council and promote safety in Washington by lowering the age that defines a “youth” from under 25 to under 18 and blocking the Council’s pursuit of soft-on-crime sentencing and radical progressive policies. “For far too long, our nation’s capital has been plagued by an epidemic of violence due to the soft-on-crime policies of far-left, local leaders. Weak leadership by anti-cop radicals gives rise to chaos and the reign of terror unleashed on innocent residents and visitors of our nation’s capital must end now. Congress has a constitutional responsibility to oversee the District of Columbia, and it's imperative that we act quickly to assert our control when local government fails to do its job. The American people deserve better, and I will not stand idly by while our capital city devolves into chaos. My DC CRIMES Act will restore law and order to the District. Thank you to my House colleagues for your support of this important legislation and thank you to Senator Banks for your Senate sponsorship. The time for action is now,” said Rep. Donalds. What Members Said: “At 18 years old, you're given adult responsibilities like being able to vote or sign up for the military. At 18 years you become responsible for your choices and your decisions, and should be treated as such. At 21 years old, you're able to legally consume alcohol, and at 25 years old, you can become a member of Congress. This is why the DC Crimes Act is essential to ensuring long term safety and security in our nation's capital, so that violent offenders are not just handed any more get-out-of-jail-free cards,” said Rep. Tim Burchett. “We're a nation of laws, Mr. Speaker, and Washington, D.C. should be a model for justice across our great nation. In no way, shape, form, or fashion should we be charging adults as minors and allowing them to return to commit similar or more violent crimes. The citizens, tourists, business people and every other member of this city deserve safety and security. I urge my colleagues to support this bill, which will ensure just that.”

Supporting D.C. Police Officers and Protecting Our Capital ✅ As crime skyrocketed in our nation’s capital, Democrats went after the police fighting to protect the community instead of the criminals. Rather than working to ensure our police have the resources they need, the D.C. Council imposed bureaucratic policies that obstruct Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers’ ability to remove criminals from our streets. The D.C. Council’s Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act of 2022 included provisions that made it harder for police to engage in vehicular pursuit and apprehend dangerous criminals, imposing a complex framework of at least 14 considerations officers are required to weigh before initiating the pursuit of a fleeing suspect. This soft-on-crime and overly complicated process has resulted in less justice for victims and kept criminals on the street who may otherwise be behind bars, continuing to fuel the rampant crime in D.C. and surrounding communities. The best way to ensure residents of and visitors to our nation’s capital can explore D.C. safely is to make sure the MPD has the resources and support necessary to keep crime off the streets – not obstruct their pursuit of criminals with complicated guidelines. House Republicans passed legislation to get rid of these burdensome requirements and empower officers to pursue suspects fleeing in a vehicle when necessary, effective, and without unreasonable risk. Rep. Clay Higgins’ legislation, H.R. 5143, the District of Columbia Policing Protection Act of 2025, amends the Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act of 2022 to allow MPD officers to engage in vehicular pursuit of a suspect fleeing in a motor vehicle if the officer deems it necessary, the most effective means of apprehension, and without unreasonable risk to bystanders, and develops a trial system that would alert people to police pursuits in their immediate vicinity. “Anti-police legislation in blue states and cities prevents law enforcement from carrying out its mission to keep Americans safe. My bill supports President Trump's agenda and empowers DC police to fully pursue suspects. Law enforcement officers in our nation’s capital should not be unreasonably restricted from performing their job,” said Rep. Higgins. What Members Said:

Restoring Judicial Appointment Power to the President ✅ Currently, the D.C. Judicial Nomination Commission provides a list of recommended judicial nominees to the President. The President then selects nominees from this list for appointment. The commission consists of seven members chosen by local government officials and the D.C. Bar. Additionally, one member is chosen by the President and another by the chief judge of the U.S. district court for the District of Columbia; however, the President’s appointee was selected by Obama for a five-year term and reappointed by Biden, leaving us with a completely left-leaning, soft-on-crime commission crafting the list of potential judicial nominees. Article II of the U.S. Constitution gives the President appointment power over federal judges in D.C. – it doesn’t restrict that power to a list made by a commission. It’s time to restore proper appointment authority to where the founders intended it to reside: with the President of the United States. House Republicans passed legislation to abolish the D.C. Judicial Nomination Commission and restore appointment power to the President by allowing him to appoint judges through the normal Senate confirmation process. This legislation is in line with the Constitution and consistent with other federal judicial nomination processes. H.R. 5125, the District of Columbia Judicial Nominations Reform Act of 2025, sponsored by Rep. Pete Sessions, repeals the D.C. Judicial Nomination Commission and restores the authority to the President to choose his judicial nominees to the D.C. courts. “I am proud my bill to abolish the DC Judicial Nomination Commission has passed out of the House. As the son of a federal judge, I have a great respect for the judiciary and the process Constitutionally ordained to ensure fairness in our courts. As it stands, the DC Judicial Nomination Commission has too often prioritized politics over justice, creating delays and heavy caseloads. The President must be able to quickly nominate judges to fill vacancies that allow criminals to escape justice. The DC courts must be equipped to do their job: hold criminals accountable, protect victims, and maintain order in our nation’s capital,” said Rep. Sessions. What Members Said: The Republican Main Street Caucus the passage of H.R. 5125, noting the bill amends the District of Columbia Home Rule Act to terminate the District of Columbia Judicial Nomination Commission. applauded the passage of H.R. 5125, noting the bill amends the District of Columbia Home Rule Act to terminate the District of Columbia Judicial Nomination Commission.

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks highlighted that with the passage of H.R. 5125, House Republicans are delivering lasting solutions and restoring law and order to our nation's capital.

Cracking Down on Juvenile Crime in D.C. ✅ In the District of Columbia, juvenile crime has reached historic levels – more than twice the national average as of February 2024. The number of juveniles arrested has risen each year since 2020, with more than 2,000 juveniles arrested in 2023 and 2024. And these aren’t minor crimes – in 2024, juveniles made up 51.8 percent of all robbery arrests, and as of April of this year, juveniles made up 60 percent of all carjacking arrests. Meanwhile, kids in D.C. are skipping school and failing to get an education, with around one third of the 16,000 D.C. public school students skipping class during the 2023-2024 school year. It should come as no surprise that the group where truancy is growing the fastest – middle school aged students – is also the age group responsible for the spike in car jackings and other serious crimes in 2023. In order to lower crime in our nation’s capital, we must acknowledge the threat these young people are posing to public safety, increase deterrence for juvenile crime, and hold accountable those who commit serious crimes. Teenagers who commit serious and violent crimes such as murder, sexual abuse, and armed robbery must be held accountable for the pain they inflict and the danger they pose by being tried as adults. Almost 200 juveniles arrested for violent crimes in 2024 had previous violent crime arrests on their records. Rep. Brandon Gill’s legislation, H.R. 5140, the District of Columbia Juvenile Sentencing Reform Act, lowers the age at which a minor may be tried as an adult for certain violent criminal offenses, including murder, sexual abuse, armed robbery, and first degree burglary, in the District of Columbia from 16 to 14 years of age. “I am thankful to my colleagues for voting yes on my effort to ensure that thugs who break the law and commit heinous crimes are able to be prosecuted at the fullest extent of the law,” said Rep. Gill. “President Trump’s mandate and this week’s vote further prove that Republicans are the party of law and order. We are saving Washington, DC, from the sins of the Democrats who have driven it to the ground!” What Members Said: “The District of Columbia has seen a staggering increase in juvenile crime since the pandemic. According to Metro Police Department, 51.8 percent of all robbery arrests in 2024 were juveniles, and 53 percent of all carjacking arrests in 2025 as of August, were juveniles. Congress must respond to these violent crimes being committed by juvenile perpetrators. Currently minors 16 years old and older are eligible to have their case moved up to criminal court and to be tried as an adult in D.C. This bill lowers that age to 14 years old, making 14 and 15 year olds who commit violent crimes eligible to be charged as adults,” said Oversight Chairman Jamie Comer. “Violent crime refers to murder, first degree sexual abuse, burglary in the first degree, and robbery while armed, for example. When juveniles commit crimes of this magnitude, they deserve sentencing that reflects the seriousness of the crimes they committed.”

Rep. August Pfluger emphasized that H.R. 5140 holds violent juveniles accountable and helps make D.C. safe for generations to come.

Streamlining the Cross Border Energy Infrastructure Permitting Process ✅ The U.S. trades a considerable amount of oil, gas, and electricity with Canada and Mexico, creating a large and interconnected North American market. Expanding cross-border energy transportation infrastructure, such as pipelines and transmission lines, allows for increased energy trade; however, potential new projects to expand our cross-border capacity are held up by federal regulatory uncertainty. So far, Congress has not established permitting procedures for cross-border energy infrastructure, resulting in a confusing process consisting of a mix of presidential permits, agency-specific procedures, and executive discretion. This lack of regulatory clarity has hindered energy developers, delayed projects, and even caused permit revocations, such as when President Biden canceled the Keystone XL pipeline, hurting our economy and killing American jobs to further his political agenda. House Republicans passed legislation to deliver regulatory clarity to developers through establishing a consistent and transparent permitting framework to authorize cross-border energy infrastructure. It allows developers to obtain a Certificate of Crossing through either FERC or DOE, clarifies jurisdiction by assigning FERC to oversee applications for oil and natural gas pipelines and DOE to oversee electric transmission facility applications, imposes deadlines on FERC and DOE for approving permits and issuing certificates, and requires Congressional approval for the President to revoke previously issued permits with executive orders. This bill codifies part of President Trump’s Executive Order titled, “Reducing Anti-Competitive Regulatory Barriers.” H.R. 3062, the Promoting Cross-border Energy Infrastructure Act, sponsored by Rep. Julie Fedorchak, establishes a more streamlined and transparent framework for approving the construction, connection, operation, and maintenance of international border-crossing facilities for the import and export of oil and natural gas and the transmission of electricity, removing regulatory uncertainty and promoting energy security. “The Keystone XL pipeline should have never been cancelled. Yet on his first day in office, President Biden used the stroke of a pen to shut it down,” said Rep. Fedorchak. “By passing my legislation, the House has taken a critical step to end years of regulatory uncertainty and partisan games that have delayed energy infrastructure projects, crushed good-paying jobs, and undermined America’s energy security.” What Members Said: “The bill before us today is a necessary, much needed solution to ensure in the future we do not face the brunt of reckless executive actions like the cancellation of the Keystone pipeline. [...] That project would have provided a safe and reliable way to transport energy resources between the United States and our neighbor to the north, Canada. It would have created tens of thousands of jobs, as my colleague earlier said, strengthening our energy security and generating billions of revenue to boost economic growth,” said Rep. Rick Allen. “All of this progress that we made was cut short by the stroke of a pen just four years ago, leading the developer to abandon the XL pipeline [...]. We cannot allow that to happen again. H.R. 3062 would require the president to receive congressional approval before revoking any previously issued permits related to the construction, connection, operation or maintenance of oil or natural gas pipelines.”

Rep. Gabe Evans stressed that H.R. 3062 delivers a transparent and cost-effective review system that strengthens our energy independence and supports hardworking communities across the nation.

stressed that H.R. 3062 delivers a transparent and cost-effective review system that strengthens our energy independence and supports hardworking communities across the nation.

Reestablishing the National Coal Council ✅ In the U.S., not only does coal play a vital role in providing reliable energy and supporting our growing electricity needs, but it also supports over 100,000 well-paying American jobs and indirectly supports hundreds of thousands more. The U.S. has the world's largest coal reserves, estimated at around 469 billion short tons, and coal remains an important part of the country's energy system. Due to coal’s national significance, the National Coal Council, established in 1984, provided the Secretary of Energy guidance on issues related to the coal industry and its workers for 37 years, including reports on coal technology and innovation, marketing and exports, and advanced technologies. The Council’s charter required renewal every two years. Unfortunately, in 2021, the Biden Administration allowed the Council’s charter to expire to appease radical environmentalists and replaced it with the National Advisory Committee on Coal, which aligned with their anti-American energy agenda – once again, putting activists before the American people. House Republicans passed legislation to codify President Trump’s Executive Order titled, “Reinvigorating America’s Beautiful Clean Coal Industry” and reestablish the National Coal Council. Our legislation would also remove the requirement for the Council’s charter to be renewed every 2 years. Rep. Michael Rulli’s legislation, H.R. 3015, the National Coal Council Reestablishment Act, reestablishes and codifies the National Coal Council to provide industry expertise to the DOE through guidance, reports, and recommendations on matters affecting the coal industry and the future of coal technologies, and gets rid of the biennial renewal requirement. “For decades, the National Coal Council was a powerful voice for coal and a tireless champion for American workers and communities. Coal has reliably fueled our factories, powered our homes, and helped build the greatest economy the world has ever known – it’s ridiculous to neglect it,” said Rep. Rulli. “We need common-sense, energy policies that keep coal in the mix, strengthen our grid, and protect good-paying jobs. Codifying the National Coal Council into law ensures that politics doesn’t get in the way of good policy. I’m grateful to House leadership and my colleagues for voting to restore this vital council and secure America’s energy future.” What Members Said:

Protecting American Grid Stability ✅ As electricity demand across the country grows at a remarkable pace, our electric grid will need more dispatchable baseload energy in order to prevent rolling blackouts and power shortages. However, under the Obama and Biden Administrations, our grid security and reliability was undermined by ‘Green New Scam’ policies and overregulation which forced the retirement of crucial baseload power plants. For example, the Biden Administration put in place new rules, like the Clean Power Plan 2.0, to speed up the retirement of such power plants which are responsible for providing much of America’s baseload power – this results in grid instability, power shortages, and more blackouts. Thanks to a lengthy approval process, our interconnection queue – or list of projects waiting to be connected to the electricity grid – has drastically increased over the last several years, extending wait times to up to 7 years and delaying critical projects. Transmission providers tasked with making sure we have sufficient electricity to power our communities are struggling to keep up with the growing backlog. House Republicans passed legislation to allow grid operators to expedite essential projects that will improve our grid reliability and ensure the lights stay on in Americans’ homes. Our legislation also imposes deadlines on FERC to ensure the agency sets up this streamlined approval process, boosting America’s energy security and making sure our power stays on. H.R. 1047, the Guaranteeing Reliability through the Interconnection of Dispatchable (GRID) Power Act, sponsored by Rep. Troy Balderson, enables grid operators to expedite consideration of essential power generation projects that will increase grid reliability by moving them to the front of the line for approval, which will help provide the necessary power to meet America’s growing demand. “With American power demand far outpacing our ability to generate more electricity, our grid is heading toward a reliability crisis,” said Rep. Balderson. “The interconnection queue is overwhelmed and bogged down, leaving shovel-ready power projects waiting for years while demand continues to climb. The GRID Power Act clears the path for the most critical projects, giving grid operators the tools they need to add more dispatchable baseload power—lowering costs for households and businesses while keeping America’s grid reliable.” What Members Said: “This legislation would ensure that grid operators have the tools they need to secure the reliability of the electricity grid in the event there is a capacity shortfall. Across two thirds of the country, grid operators are charged with ensuring that the lights stay on when you flip a switch. Reliability isn't a luxury – it's a critical necessity to our way of life and one of our reasons our economy is the greatest in the world. Unfortunately, decisions made by the last administration favoring intermittent, unreliable sources, often at the expense of on-demand dispatchable resources like fossil fuels, have made the grid operators jobs nearly impossible,” said Energy and Commerce Chairman Brett Guthrie. “We know that baseload and dispatchable power resources provide the essential reliability services necessary to maintain the stability of the electric system at an affordable price. This legislation provides a pathway for grid operators to bring these resources online quickly if there's a demonstrated need.”

Rep. Russ Fulcher expressed support for H.R. 1047, noting the legislation establishes a more affordable and reliable electric grid by reforming clogged interconnection queues.

expressed support for H.R. 1047, noting the legislation establishes a more affordable and reliable electric grid by reforming clogged interconnection queues.

Keeping the Government Open for Americans and Returning to Regular Order ✅ House Republicans are on a mission to responsibly fund the federal government as we fight to get America’s financial house in order and return to regular order in the FY26 appropriations process. So far this year, the House Appropriations Committee has passed all 12 appropriations bills out of committee, three of which have passed on the House floor. The House has already moved to conference with the Senate on the Military Construction and Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, and Legislative Branch Appropriations Acts – the first time that regular appropriations bills have advanced to conference since FY2019.



To allow Congress to continue its work in the appropriations process and ensure President Trump's America First agenda is not put on pause, House Republicans passed a short-term, clean continuing resolution to extend government funding through November 21, 2025. Included in the legislation is $88 million in funding to enhance security for Members of Congress, the executive branch, and the judicial branch to address the growing threats facing public officials.



It is critical Congress keeps the government funded. A shutdown would cost the American taxpayers billions of dollars, jeopardize our national security, and prevent hardworking Americans, including our servicemembers and veterans, from accessing the programs they depend on. H.R. 5371, the Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2026, introduced by Appropriations Chairman Tom Cole, extends government funding through November 21, 2025, keeping the government open and serving the American people while enhancing security for the executive branch, judicial branch, and members of Congress as we fight to support regular order for the FY26 appropriations process. “Today, House Republicans took responsible action to keep our government open and working for the nation. Keeping the lights on is not a partisan issue — and this clean, short-term funding extension reflects that. By acting in good faith to prevent the chaos of a shutdown, we are preserving stability for families and communities, protecting the real progress already made on appropriations, and strengthening our position to complete the FY26 process responsibly. The contrast with Democrats is telling. They tried to hijack a simple extension with a partisan grab bag of unrelated provisions — demanding $1.5 trillion in new spending just to keep the government open for four weeks. It’s wrong, and they know it. House Republicans rejected that approach and chose stability, discipline, and results instead. I’m very proud to vote to keep the government open and serving the American people, and I remain committed to completing the FY26 process through regular order,” said Chairman Cole. What Members Said: