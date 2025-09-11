Brisbane Mother Releases Powerful New Book to Help Parents Navigate the Unimaginable

Cover of Life Interrupted by Zoe Rehbein Zoe Rehbein, author of Life Interrupted

New Release Offers Lifeline to Families Facing Life-Altering Medical Diagnoses

When your child receives a devastating diagnosis, you’re not handed a manual. I wrote the book I wish I’d had.” — Author, Zoe Rehbein

BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Brisbane mother and advocate Zoë Rehbein received the life-changing news that her youngest child had been diagnosed with a complex medical condition, her world was turned upside down. Now, she’s turning that painful experience into purpose with the release of her powerful debut book, Life Interrupted: A Guide to Navigating Your Child’s Diagnosis, a deeply moving and practical resource for families facing the unimaginable.

Part memoir, part guidebook, Life Interrupted is more than just a survival manual — it’s a steady, compassionate companion for parents plunged into medical chaos. From managing the emotional whiplash of a diagnosis to navigating complex medical systems, Zoë offers honest, hard-won wisdom that speaks directly to those walking this difficult path.

Informed by her own journey and years of advocacy with the Children’s Tumour Foundation, Zoë’s book is already being hailed as a much-needed voice in the parenting and healthcare space — one that doesn’t shy away from the raw emotional realities, yet refuses to let families feel alone.

“When your child receives a devastating diagnosis, you’re not handed a manual,” Rehbein says. “I wrote the book I wish I’d had.”

Through chapters grounded in real-life experience, Life Interrupted explores:

How to process the initial shock of a diagnosis

Advocating for your child in medical settings

Caring for your own well-being without guilt

Navigating complex emotions, altered relationships, and spiritual questions

Finding strength and meaning in even the darkest seasons

Rehbein’s honest, lyrical voice is striking a chord with early readers, mental health professionals, and support organisations alike, who praise the book for its clarity, heart, and practical wisdom. With its blend of emotional truth and grounded advice, Life Interrupted fills a critical gap in resources available to parents and caregivers.

As Australia continues to recognise the urgent need for better mental health and support structures for families affected by chronic illness and disability, Life Interrupted offers timely, accessible support — and a reminder that even in pain, there is power.

About the Author

Zoë Rehbein is a writer, advocate, and mother of three based in Brisbane. A dedicated community voice in the medical advocacy space, she has led grassroots fundraising efforts, national awareness campaigns, and family support initiatives through her work with the Children’s Tumour Foundation. Life Interrupted is her first book.

Book Details:

Title: Life Interrupted: A Guide to Navigating Your Child’s Diagnosis

Author: Zoë Rehbein

Publisher: Bowerbird Publishing

Release Date: 23 October 2025 (pre-sales OPEN now)

Format: Paperback & eBook

Availability: https://www.crystalleonardi.com/bookshop & Amazon

Media Opportunities

Zoë is available for interviews, panel discussions, podcast appearances, and articles on:

Parenting through crisis

Patient advocacy and navigating the healthcare system

Mental health for caregivers

Spiritual and emotional resilience

Real stories behind rare and chronic childhood conditions

