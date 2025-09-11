Brisbane Mother Releases Powerful New Book to Help Parents Navigate the Unimaginable
New Release Offers Lifeline to Families Facing Life-Altering Medical Diagnoses
BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Brisbane mother and advocate Zoë Rehbein received the life-changing news that her youngest child had been diagnosed with a complex medical condition, her world was turned upside down. Now, she’s turning that painful experience into purpose with the release of her powerful debut book, Life Interrupted: A Guide to Navigating Your Child’s Diagnosis, a deeply moving and practical resource for families facing the unimaginable.
Part memoir, part guidebook, Life Interrupted is more than just a survival manual — it’s a steady, compassionate companion for parents plunged into medical chaos. From managing the emotional whiplash of a diagnosis to navigating complex medical systems, Zoë offers honest, hard-won wisdom that speaks directly to those walking this difficult path.
Informed by her own journey and years of advocacy with the Children’s Tumour Foundation, Zoë’s book is already being hailed as a much-needed voice in the parenting and healthcare space — one that doesn’t shy away from the raw emotional realities, yet refuses to let families feel alone.
“When your child receives a devastating diagnosis, you’re not handed a manual,” Rehbein says. “I wrote the book I wish I’d had.”
Through chapters grounded in real-life experience, Life Interrupted explores:
How to process the initial shock of a diagnosis
Advocating for your child in medical settings
Caring for your own well-being without guilt
Navigating complex emotions, altered relationships, and spiritual questions
Finding strength and meaning in even the darkest seasons
Rehbein’s honest, lyrical voice is striking a chord with early readers, mental health professionals, and support organisations alike, who praise the book for its clarity, heart, and practical wisdom. With its blend of emotional truth and grounded advice, Life Interrupted fills a critical gap in resources available to parents and caregivers.
As Australia continues to recognise the urgent need for better mental health and support structures for families affected by chronic illness and disability, Life Interrupted offers timely, accessible support — and a reminder that even in pain, there is power.
About the Author
Zoë Rehbein is a writer, advocate, and mother of three based in Brisbane. A dedicated community voice in the medical advocacy space, she has led grassroots fundraising efforts, national awareness campaigns, and family support initiatives through her work with the Children’s Tumour Foundation. Life Interrupted is her first book.
Book Details:
Title: Life Interrupted: A Guide to Navigating Your Child’s Diagnosis
Author: Zoë Rehbein
Publisher: Bowerbird Publishing
Release Date: 23 October 2025 (pre-sales OPEN now)
Format: Paperback & eBook
Availability: https://www.crystalleonardi.com/bookshop & Amazon
Media Opportunities
Zoë is available for interviews, panel discussions, podcast appearances, and articles on:
Patient advocacy and navigating the healthcare system
Spiritual and emotional resilience
Real stories behind rare and chronic childhood conditions
Crystal Leonardi
Bowerbird Publishing
+61 412 779 889
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.