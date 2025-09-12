Metropia and Zybron AI Form Strategic Partnership to Bring Agentic AI to Urban Mobility

Metropia - Zybron AI Companion Modules

Metropia and Zybron AI partner to integrate agentic AI into urban mobility platforms, launching a multilingual AI companion for major special event organizers.

This partnership will leverage powerful data and behavioral insights to enhance transportation efficiency and safety, reducing congestion and creating a more responsive transportation ecosystem.” — Dr. Yi-Chang Chiu

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metropia , Inc., a leader in Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS), and Zybron AI, an innovator in industrial agentic AI, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate agentic AI into mobility platforms for cities and enterprise networks.The companies will explore opportunities and approaches to integrate Metropia’s MaaS capabilities with Zybron’s industrial-grade AI agents to deliver predictive, real-time orchestration of urban transportation. The collaboration includes technology integration, real-world pilots, and coordinated go-to-market efforts.The partnership's first product is an AI-powered, multilingual mobility companion. It offers users an intuitive travel experience, allowing interaction with Metropia's MaaS services in over 20 languages. The companion acts as a personal travel assistant for planning trips, booking rides, and managing journeys via voice or text. This will be a powerful way for special event organizers to deliver solutions to users without requiring them to learn a new user interface.“Partnering with Zybron accelerates our ability to harness agentic AI for mission-critical applications, starting with our new mobility companion,” said Dr. Yi-Chang Chiu, Founder and CEO of Metropia. “This partnership will leverage powerful data and behavioral insights to enhance transportation efficiency and safety, reducing congestion and creating a more responsive transportation ecosystem.”“Working with Metropia gives us a real-world proving ground for agentic AI at scale,” said Dr. Jorge Villalobos, CEO of Zybron AI. “By pairing our AI framework with Metropia’s domain expertise, we can show how intelligent agents anticipate challenges and coordinate responses to make mobility networks more adaptive to the needs of people and cities.”This alliance signals a shift from reactive traffic management to proactive, intelligent orchestration, setting the stage for mobility systems that are smarter, safer, and more resilient.About Metropia, Inc. Metropia provides mobility solutions that help cities, transportation authorities, and large employers manage travel demand and improve urban mobility. Through its MaaS and TDM platforms, Metropia enables smarter travel choices and delivers actionable data and behavioral insights to build more efficient, safer, and sustainable transportation networks.About Zybron AI, Inc. Zybron AI delivers industrial-grade agentic AI frameworks built for high-consequence environments. Its core technology powers intelligent agents that perceive, reason, and act autonomously, optimizing operations across sectors including logistics, transportation, energy, and facilities management.

