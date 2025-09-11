FAA Announces Request for Information for New Runway Lighting System to Bolster Runway Safety

Thursday, September 11, 2025

WASHINGTON D.C. -The FAA announced a Request for Information (RFI) for a new cost-effective runway safety lighting system to deploy at airports across the country.

“We want to make sure pilots and air traffic controllers across the country have the tools they need to keep planes moving safely and efficiently,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. “A new runway safety lighting system will reduce the number of close calls and hazards on runways at numerous airports. Situational awareness provided by this system is vital in maintaining the safety of the National Airspace System.”

The existing Runway Status Lights (RWSL) system is embedded in the pavement of runways and taxiways at 20 airports and signals pilots and vehicle operators when it is unsafe to enter, cross or takeoff from a runway.

Current RWSL systems play an extremely important role in runway safety, but they are expensive to install and require closing runways during construction. That is why we are seeking information on new and commercially available runway safety lighting system options that can be deployed and operational within the next 2-3 years.

The RFI is separate from the Request for Solutions (RFS) announced in August to identify a Prime Integrator to manage the building of a brand new air traffic control system.

Interested parties should visit SAM.gov for more information.