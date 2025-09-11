Saskatchewan Investment Program Supports New Critical Minerals Mine

CANADA, September 11 - Released on September 11, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan's Critical Minerals Processing Investment Incentive (CMPII) will support the development of Foran Mining Corporation's (Foran) McIlvenna Bay mine, which is expected to begin commercial production in mid-2026.

The CMPII was introduced in 2024 to support value-added processing projects for 11 emerging critical minerals found in Saskatchewan, including copper and zinc. Through onsite processing, Foran's McIlvenna Bay project is expected to produce significant amounts of copper and zinc concentrates.

"It is incredibly exciting to see this critical minerals project come to life in Saskatchewan," Energy and Resources Minister Colleen Young said. "Our province's rich resources, competitive business environment and reliable regulatory framework make Saskatchewan one of the top places in the world for companies like Foran to invest in major projects. Our government appreciates Foran's decision to centre its operations in Saskatchewan, and we look forward to the McIlvenna Bay mine growing our economy and continuing to create long term employment opportunities in the north."

The McIlvenna Bay project, located west of Creighton, represents a total capital investment of over $1 billion. The project consists of an underground copper, zinc, gold, and silver mine, accompanied by an above-ground processing facility. The processing facility will have a capacity of 4,900 tonnes per day of ore producing copper, zinc, gold, and silver over an initial 18-year mine life.

"We are grateful for the Government of Saskatchewan's continued support of the McIlvenna Bay Project, and the CMPII is a strong example of the province's commitment to responsible resource development that underpins Saskatchewan as Canada's leading jurisdiction for mining investment," Foran's Chief Financial Officer James Steels said.

The CMPII and the Saskatchewan Critical Minerals Innovation Incentive (SCMII) are designed to drive investment, innovation and production in the province's critical minerals sector. The CMPII and SCMII follow private investment and provide transferable royalty and freehold production tax credits on eligible project costs. Both programs support the goal of doubling the number of critical minerals produced in the province by 2030 as outlined in Saskatchewan's Critical Minerals Strategy.

Saskatchewan is the largest primary producer of critical minerals in Canada and has 27 of the 34 critical minerals on Canada's list. Saskatchewan is the world's leading potash producer, the world's second largest uranium producer and Canada's largest helium producer. Saskatchewan is seeing strong growth in other critical minerals with Foran's mine nearing production and other lithium and helium projects advancing.

Saskatchewan continues to rank as the top region in Canada for mining investment attractiveness, according to the Fraser Institute's Annual Survey of Mining Companies. Mining continues to play a key role in the provincial economy, with planned investment of over $7 billion in 2025 and providing direct employment to over 11,000 people.

Link to CMPII, SCMII and Critical Minerals Strategy.

-30-

For more information, contact: